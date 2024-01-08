Sensex falls over 400 pts, Nifty trades below 21,600; HUL, TechM, M&M top losers

Indian equity benchmarks fell in the afternoon session in afternoon trade on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 420 points to 71,605, while the NSE Nifty lost 125 points to trade at 21,585. On the global front, Asian markets were muted ahead of key US inflation data.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,696.86 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 3,497.62 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.

Sub-indexes

Nifty bank, Nifty IT and Nifty metal fell as much as 0.81 per cent, 0.81 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Adani Ports was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 1.49 per cent to trade at Rs 1171.45. ONGC, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto climbed up to 0.95 per cent.

In contrast, Infosys, UPL, Divi's Labs and HUL were among the top laggards, falling up to 2.61%.

The overall market breadth was mixed as 1915 shares were advancing while 1959 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, index heavyweights such as HUL, Tech Mahindra and M&M were among the top losers, falling up to 1.73%.

Also, BSE 500 stocks such as Sparc, Bandhan Bank, Navin Flourine, Godrej Consumer fell up to 5.83 per cent. Trident, Network 18 and JBM Auto rose up to 11.71 per cent on the index.

