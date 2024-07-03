Sensex hits 80K for first time, Nifty at fresh record high; banking shares lead rally

Sensex hit the 80,000 mark for the first time ever in early deals today led by gains in banking, consumer durables and capital goods shares. The 30-stock index hit a record high of 80,039, rising 598 pts against the previous close of 79,441. Nifty too scaled a record high of 24,292 in early deals today. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed to Rs 444.19 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.42 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 were trading in green.

Shares of TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.74% in early trade.

Banking, consumer durables and capital goods shares were the top sectoral gainers with their indices rising 851 points, 261 points, and 380 points, respectively on BSE.

On the other hand, IT shares were top losers with the BSE IT index falling 102 points to 37,939. Market breadth was positive with 2,208 stocks rising against 840 stocks falling on BSE. 113 shares were unchanged.

Previous session

Nifty fell 18.10 points or 0.07% to end at 24,123.85, while Sensex ended 34.73 points or 0.04% lower at 79,441.46 on Tuesday.