Sensex jumps over 600 points; Nifty tops 19,700: Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.45L cr; Prestige Estates, Godfrey Phillips & NBCC jump up to 11%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Tuesday. The surge was supported by gains in banks, financials, automobile, metal and real estate stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 600 points to hit above 66,100 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved around 190 points to trade above 19,700. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3.45 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.45 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 3.45 lakh crore to Rs 319.63 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 316.18 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

213 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 213 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Angel One, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Birlasoft, Century Textiles, Coal India, Crisil, DLF, Excorts, Gujarat Mineral, Godfrey Phillips and Infibeam Avenues hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 24 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,527 stocks in the green

Out of 3,731 stocks, 2,527 stocks were seen advancing. 1,047 stocks were declining, while 157 stocks remained unchanged.

Prestige Estates, Godfrey Phillips, NBCC & Sobha jump up to 11%

Stocks such as Prestige Estates, Godfrey Phillips, NBCC, Sobha, City Union Bank, Infibeam, KIOCL, Vaibhav Global, Godrej Properties, IRFC, GAEL and Coal India surged as much as 10.61 per cent.

Banks, financial, auto, metal & realty stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were ICICI Bank, Airtel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, ITC and Tata Motors. ICICI, Airtel and HDFC Bank alone contributed positively to the around 215-point climb.

On NSE, 13 out of the 15 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.20 per cent, 1.30 per cent, 1.12 per cent, 2.10 per cent and 4.47 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare shed 0.06 per cent and 0.09 per cent, each.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 997.76 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,661.27 crore of stocks, exchange data showed. FIIs remained net seller for 14th consecutive session.

