Sensex, Nifty extend fall: Rs 15 lakh crore investor wealth lost in 5 sessions; Bectors Food, JSW Energy down up to 9%

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in afternoon deals today, extending their losing run for the fifth straight session. The domestic indices were dragged by banks, financial, automobile, technology, heathcare and energy stocks. The BSE Sensex slumped over 550 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-19,150 level. At 1:08 pm, the 30-pack Sensex was down 568 points or 0.88 per cent at 64,004. The NSE benchmark was down 163 points or 0.84 per cent at 19,119. Pain in the domestic benchmarks intensified as the session progressed. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 2.22 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out. In total, around Rs 15 lakh crore was lost in five sessions.

Broader markets also came under pressure as BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices turned into the red.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 15 lakh crore investor wealth gone in 5 days

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 2.22 lakh crore to Rs 309.08 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 311.30 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. And, a cumulative investor wealth of Rs 14.74 lakh crore was erased in five days.

Frontline stocks such as Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, L&T and NTPC contributed to the fall today.

49 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 49 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE stocks such as Adani Total Gas, Atul, IdeaForge, Mahindra Logistics and KOCL hit their respective one-year low levels. That said, 94 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

2,565 stocks in the red

Out of 3,704 stocks, 2,565 stocks were seen declining. 1,004 stocks were advancing, while 135 stocks remained unchanged.

Bectors Food & JSW Energy down up to 9%

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Ion Exchange (India) and HEG fell up to 8.68 per cent.

Bank, financial, IT & auto among top drags

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, L&T and NTPC. Infy, ICICI and HDFC Bank alone contributed negatively to a 258-point decline.

On NSE, All the 15 sub-indices were down. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto fell sharply.

FII-DII data

Both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were buyers in Indian shares during the previous session, adding Rs 252 crore and Rs 1,112 crore, respectively, on a net basis.

On the global front, most Asian markets were last seen trading higher. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.67 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.55 per cent and Shanghai Composite index moved 0.40 per cent up. South Korea's Kospi index was, however, down 0.85 per cent

