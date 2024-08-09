Sensex rises 1,100 pts as US market rallies on fresh jobs data

Indian market rallied in early deals on Friday as US indices ended higher post the release of latest jobs data. Sensex rose 1,098 pts to 79,984 and Nifty gained 241 points to 24,359. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, M&M and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.57% today. All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green.

In the US, first-time claims for unemployment benefits declined last week to 2,33,000 from the prior week’s upwardly revised total of 250,000, showed data from Department of Labour on Thursday.

Overnight, US markets ended with big gains.

Dow Jones closed 679 pts higher at 39,443 and Nasdaq added 463 pts to 16,659. S&P 500 closed 120 pts higher at 5320.

At home, market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 5.44 lakh crore to Rs 451.19 lakh crore against Rs 445.75 lakh crore on Thursday. As many as 136 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 15 shares touched their 52-week lows on BSE.

Market breadth was positive. Of 3,170 stocks traded, 2393 stocks were trading in the green. Around 659 stocks were trading in the red while 118 stocks remained unchanged.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2,626 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 577.30 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex fell 582 pts to 78,886 and Nifty ended 180 points lower at 24,117. Asian Paints, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.21% on Thursday.