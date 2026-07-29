ITC Hotels is staring at a technically crucial zone, with market expert Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree Investments & Securities advising investors to use any bounce towards Rs 176-180 as an opportunity to exit rather than hold out for a sustained recovery. Responding to a viewer query from an investor stuck at Rs 180, Jain said the stock remains weak and lacks the momentum needed for a meaningful reversal as long as it trades below Rs 190.
Resistance zone turns decisive
Jain identified the Rs 180-185 band as a major hurdle for the stock, arguing that this is not just a psychological ceiling but a technically significant retracement level. “Rs 180-185 is the resistance zone,” he said, adding that the band marks the 50% retracement of the stock’s 45% fall over the past 143 days.