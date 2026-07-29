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KFC, Pizza Hut operator's stock rises 9% in afternoon session; here's why

KFC, Pizza Hut operator's stock rises 9% in afternoon session; here's why

Devyani International stock gained 9% to Rs 124 against the previous close of Rs 113.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,850 crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 1:47 PM IST
KFC, Pizza Hut operator's stock rises 9% in afternoon session; here's why Net profit rose four times to Rs 14.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 3.6 crore from the same period last year.

Shares of Devyani International zoomed over 9% in the afternoon session today after the KFC and Pizza Hut operator reported its Q1 earnings. Devyani International stock gained 9% to Rs 124 against the previous close of Rs 113.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 14,850 crore. Net profit rose four times to Rs 14.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 3.6 crore from the same period last year.

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The company recorded a 16.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1580.5 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,357 crore a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.7% to Rs 254 crore from Rs 207 crore. EBITDA margin rose to 16% from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 22.9 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 2.9 crore a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 1,599.7 crore from Rs 1,370.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The stock is down 19% so far in 2026.

Devyani International said the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods India with the company continued to make progress during the quarter, with the scheme moving through the required regulatory approval process. Under the proposed share-swap arrangement, shareholders of Sapphire Foods will receive 177 equity shares of Re 1 each in Devyani International for every 100 equity shares of Rs 2 each they hold in Sapphire Foods.

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The company also said the proposed amalgamation of Sky Gate Hospitality and its wholly owned subsidiaries with Devyani International advanced during the quarter. The National Company Law Tribunal issued its First Motion Order on July 23, following which the company has initiated the process of filing the Second Motion Petition.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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