KFC, Pizza Hut operator's stock rises 9% in afternoon session; here's why

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.7% to Rs 254 crore from Rs 207 crore. EBITDA margin rose to 16% from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 22.9 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 2.9 crore a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 1,599.7 crore from Rs 1,370.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The stock is down 19% so far in 2026.

Devyani International said the proposed merger of Sapphire Foods India with the company continued to make progress during the quarter, with the scheme moving through the required regulatory approval process. Under the proposed share-swap arrangement, shareholders of Sapphire Foods will receive 177 equity shares of Re 1 each in Devyani International for every 100 equity shares of Rs 2 each they hold in Sapphire Foods.

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The company also said the proposed amalgamation of Sky Gate Hospitality and its wholly owned subsidiaries with Devyani International advanced during the quarter. The National Company Law Tribunal issued its First Motion Order on July 23, following which the company has initiated the process of filing the Second Motion Petition.