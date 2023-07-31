Sensex rises 367 points; Nifty reclaims 19,750; Lloyd Steels soars 20%, BLS up 14%

After a three-day fall, bulls were back at Dalal Street as the headline indices kicked off the week on a strong note and settled higher on Monday, thanks to positive global cues. Buying in IT, metals and auto heavyweight pushed the markets higher. Buying was seen across all the segments and sectors.



For the day, the BSE's barometer Sensex jumped 367.47 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end the day at 66,527.67, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 107.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end the day at 19,753.80. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained about a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX spiked about 3 per cent to 10.41-level.



Strong buoyancy in Asian and European indices bolstered the local market sentiment, as the beaten-down sectors in recent sessions like IT, metals, power, and oil & gas stocks were the star performers. The undertone of our market is still bullish and hence we may not see such frenzied selling, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.



"Technically, the Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA and bounced back sharply. A promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders, 19,650 would be the trend decider level, and above the same the market could move up till 19,850-19,875. On the flip side, below 19,650, bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could retest the level of 19,600-19,560," he said.



On a sectoral front, only Nifty FMCG and healthcare indices settled in red. Among the gainers, the Nifty metal index gained about 2 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT, auto and oil & gas indices, which added over a per cent each. The Nifty Consumer Durable indices was also among the key performers for the day.



In the Nifty50 pack, NTPC topped among the gainers and surged about 4 per cent. Power Grid, ONGC, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra surged 3 per cent each. Hindalco, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro added about 2 per cent each for the day.



On the downside, Apollo Hospital Enterprises dropped more than 3 per cent each, while Britannia Industries and HDFC Life Insurance Company dropped 2 per cent each. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Divis Laboratories declined more than a per cent each.



Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



"The latest positive development was the Eurozone's inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3%, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the euro zone economy grew by 0.3 per cent during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations," he said.



A total of 3,878 shares were traded on BSE on Monday, of which 2,219 settled with gains. 1,462 stocks ended the session with cuts while 197 shares remained unchanged. A total of 295 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 280 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.



In the broader markets, Lloyd Steel hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent, while BLS International surged more than 14 per cent. Go Colors rose over 12 per cent, while BEML and RPSG Ventures settlled 11 per cent higher each. Hindustan Copper, MM Forgings and Orient Green Power Company ended 10 per cent up each.





On the downside, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugars dropped 11 per cent each, while Vimata Labs drops 8 per cent down. Heritage FOods settled 7 per cent lower, while E-Mudhra and Piramal Enterprises were down 6 per cent each. Jupiter Wagons and Repro india hit lower circuits of 5 per cent each.

