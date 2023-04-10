SGX Nifty down 15 points: Asian stocks rise, dollar gains, crude prices move up, FPI flows & more

Domestic stock indices may kick off the week on a flat note on Monday. Asian peers opened mostly higher earlier today. Investors globally were looking forward to monthly inflation numbers and the minutes of the recent US FOMC policy meeting. Back home, the March quarte earnings season will guide investors, as the truncated week progresses. Here's what you should know before the opening bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, pointing towards a bullish trend reversal. It closed above a critical moving average for two days now, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "A positive crossover in the momentum indicator RSI will boost sentiment. It remains a buy-on-dips market, as long as Nifty remains above the 17,500 level. On the higher end, the immediate resistance is visible at 17,700, breaching which the index may move higher," he said.



SGX Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 15 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 17,701.50, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Monday.



Asian shares open higher

Asian shares inched higher, while the dollar started the week on the front foot after the US jobs data underscored a tight labour market, firming up expectations that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its meeting next month. Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.44 per cent; China's Shanghai gained 0.06 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.28 per cent and Korea's Kospi advanced 1.11 per cent.



Oil prices edge higher

Oil prices nudged higher in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by the prospect of tighter supplies from OPEC+ producers from May, but concerns about the global economic outlook capped gains. Brent crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $85.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.84 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent.



Dollar index above 102 level

In the currency market, the dollar index , which measures the US currency against six major peers, rose 0.118 per cent to 102.14. The euro was up 0.05 per cent to $1.0902, while sterling was last trading at $1.2416, up 0.02 per cent on the day. The yen weakened 0.32 per cent versus the greenback at 132.55 per dollar



US stocks settle higher

Major US stock indices settled higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming jobs data. US stocks have soldiered on through a banking mess to notch solid first-quarter gains. The S&P500 index climbed 0.36 per cent to end the session at 4,105.02 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.76 per cent to 12,087.96 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 per cent to 33,485.29 points.



Stocks in F&O ban

No stocks have been put under F&O ban by National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Monday, April 10. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 475.81 cr

Provisional data available with NSE suggests FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 475.81 crore on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned sellers of equities to the tune of Rs 997.08 crore.



Rupee falls 12 paise against dollar

The rupee pared initial losses and settled 12 paise lower at 82.02 against the US dollar on Thursday after the RBI decided to keep the key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 per cent. Forex traders said the Indian rupee witnessed volatility after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the market by pausing the rate hike.





Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies

