Stock market today: Gift Nifty signals a positive opening amid rally in global markets

The Indian stock market is likely to open higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Asian markets were trading higher with Japan's Nikkei rising 1552 pts to 50,000 and Taiwan Weighted rising 613 pts to 27,193. Overnight, US market ended in the green.

S&P 500 rose 25 points to 6642 and Dow Jones gained 47 pts to 46,138. Nasdaq added 131 pts to 22,564.

Meanwhile, Nifty futures traded 129 points higher at 26,078, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "A clean breach of the 26,100 mark could trigger meaningful short covering and pave the way for a swift extension toward the horizontal resistance near the previous all-time high of 26,277. A sustained move beyond this zone would signal a fresh lifetime high trajectory, opening room for an advance into the 26,500–27,000 band. On the downside, support has shifted higher to 26,000, indicating that the market is comfortably absorbing dips at elevated levels."

On Wednesday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended sharply higher supported by a strong uptick in IT stocks that helped lift overall market sentiment.

At the closing bell, the Sensex rose 513.45 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 85,186.47, while the Nifty50 also climbed 142.60 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 26,052.65.