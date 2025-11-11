Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 40 pts; levels to watch for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, lifted by renewed optimism over a potential trade breakthrough with Washington and a brighter global mood as investors bet on a US government reopening. Investors will keep an eye on quarterly earnings and foreign flows for more cues.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 40.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, down at 25,737, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Asian stocks rose on Tuesday thanks to signs an end to the US government shutdown was in the offing. KOSPI gained more than a per cent, while Nikkei was up half a per cent. Hang Seng was marginally down.

Nifty opened higher on Monday as optimism grew over US lawmakers nearing a deal to end the record-long government shutdown, but sentiment stayed fragile amid a Delhi bomb blast that put the capital on high alert and heavy FII selling of Rs 4,115 crore, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday led by gains from AI-related companies following progress in Washington to end a record government shutdown. The S&P 500 climbed 1.54 per cent to end the session at 6,832.43 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.81 per cent to 47,368.63 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.27 per cent to 23,527.17 points.

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday, trimming gains from the previous session as oversupply concerns outweighed optimism over a potential resolution to the US government shutdown. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $63.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60 a barrel, also down 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent.

The safe-haven yen hit its lowest since February on Tuesday while riskier currencies were firm against the dollar. Safe havens such as the Japanese yen and US Treasuries initially retreated, with the mood favouring risk-taking. Gold jumped nearly 3 per cent overnight and was comfortably above $4,100 in the morning in Asia morning.

The move was supported by improved global sentiment, as progress toward ending the US government shutdown lifted investor confidence, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Participants are advised to adopt a stock-specific approach, accumulate quality stocks on dips, and keep selective shorts as a hedge."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 4,114.85 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,805.26 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 outlook

A long bull candle was formed on the daily charts, which indicates bounce back in the market from near the crucial supports, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "The overall trend remains positive and any weakness down to 25,400-25,300 could be a buy on dips opportunity. A decisive move above 25,700, Nifty could advance towards 26,000 levels."

From a broader perspective, Nifty has taken support along the upper band of the falling channel on the daily timeframe, suggesting that the broader structure remains intact, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "A decisive move above 25,600 will be crucial to confirm the resumption of a directional upmove. Until then, it is likely to continue its sideways consolidation phase."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank may extend consolidation of the last two weeks in the range of 57,300-58,500 thus forming base after the next leg of up move. On the higher side, key resistance is placed at the recent all time high of 58,577. A move above the same will open further upside towards 59,000, said Bajaj Broking. The outlook remains positive, and current consolidation should be viewed as buying opportunities within these support areas, it said.

Going ahead, the zone of 58100-58200 will act as an important hurdle for Nifty Bank trading. While, on the downside, 57600-57500 will act as important support for the index. Overall, a breakout on either side of this defined range is likely to lead to a directional move in Bank Nifty, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.