Stocks in news: Adani Ports, BSE, Tata Motors, PSU shares, Maruti Suzuki, railways and defence players

Amid the rising volatility ahead of the exit polls outcome for elections and GDP numbers, domestic equity indices settled with mild gains on Friday. BSE Sensex added 75.71 points, or 0.10 per cent to settle at 73,961.31. NSE's Nifty50 index rose 42.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end the session at 22,530.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 03, 2024:



Autos: Shares of automobile companies, across all the categories and segments will be in focus after they share sales figures for the month of May 2024. Top stocks including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Escorts Kubota and others shall be tracked by the investors.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm's wholly owned subsidiary Adani International Ports Holdings (AIPH has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 at the Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania for $39.5 million. Container Terminal 2 has a capacity of 1 million TEUs and handles approximately 83 per cent of Tanzania’s container volume.



Coal India: The PSU player's coal production in May grew by 7.5 per cent year-on-year to 64.4 million tonnes, and offtake increased by 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 68.2 million tonnes.



Defense players: Sectors pertaining to defence and aerospace sector such as Hindustan Aeronautics, Data Patterns, Bharat Dynamics, Zensar Technologies, SIka, Mishra Dhatu Nigam will be on the radar of investors on Monday after the exit poll results as the Modi government has remained focussed on the self-reliance in this space.



NMDC: The state-run mining player announced total iron ore production at 2.34 million tonnes in May 2024, down 37 per cent from 3.71 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Iron ore sales fell 22 per cent YoY to 2.82 million tonnes.



Canara Bank: The state run lender has received approval for initiating the process of diluting a 14.50 per cent stake in its subsidiary Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company by listing it on stock exchanges through an initial public offer. This will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India.



BSE: The leading stock exchange has completed the acquisition of S&P Dow Jones Indices’ entire equity stake in Asia Index (AIPL), making AIPL a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE. AIPL will continue to provide its services to clients who are subscribed to AIPL’s indices/data products. AIPL was a joint venture between S&P DJI and BSE and is known for calculating and maintaining the popular index Sensex.



PSU stocks: Public sector undertakings and lenders such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, NPTC, NHPC, State Bank of India, IREDA, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Power Grid, Union Bank of India and more will hog spotlight at Dalal Street on Monday as the exit poll results suggest another term for the Modi Government in the general elections.



Ashoka Buildcon: The civil construction company has emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects worth Rs 2,153 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.



Railway stocks: Stocks related to the railway sector, which have mostly delivered multibagger returns to the investors, will also be in focus after the exit polls results. Counters such as RVNL, Ircon International, IRCTC, Concor, BEML, Titagarh Rail Systems, RITES, Texmaco Rail, Jupiter Wagons, RailTel, Bharat Electronics and more will attract investors.



MOIL: The manganese-ore mining company has increased prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content of Mn-44 per cent and above by 35 per cent. It also hiked prices of all other ferro grades with manganese content below Mn-44 per cent by 30 per cent. Furthermore, it increased prices of all SGMR, fines, and chemical grades by 30 per cent, effective from June 1.



Ahluwalia Contracts: The construction firm has received a contract worth Rs 2,157 crore from India Jewellery Park, Mumbai. The contract involves design, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the construction and development of Gems & Jewellery Park in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. It also bagged a contract worth Rs 88.15 crore from Daffodil Hotel.



Puravankara: The real estate developer's subsidiary Purva Oak has acquired 12.75 acres of land in Thane. The land has an estimated potential carpet area of 18.20 lakh square feet and a potential gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,000 crore over the project lifecycle.