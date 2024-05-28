Stocks in news: LIC, YES Bank, Nalco, IRCTC, Adani Energy Solutions, GMDC and Midhani

Indian benchmark indices settled mixed on Monday as the profit booking in the fag-end of the session dragged the headline indices lower. BSE Sensex shed merely 19.89 points, or 0.03 per cent to settle at 75,390.50. NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 24.65 points, or 0.11 per cent, to end the session at 22,932.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 28, 2024:



Q4 results today: IRCTC, Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects, General Insurance Corporation of India, Brigade Enterprises, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, EIH, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, NBCC (India), RR Kabel, Aster DM Healthcare, Rites, Engineers India, PTC Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam and MMTC are among the companies that will announced the March quarter results today.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: India's largest life insurer reported a net profit of Rs 13,782 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up by 4.5 per cent YoY. The company board has declared a final dividend of Rs 6 per share. The value of new business of LIC increased by 4.66 per cent to Rs 9,583 crore and VNB margin increased by 60 bps to 16.8 per cent.



National Aluminium Company: The state-owned metal player reported a 101.5 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 996.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The revenue from operations dipped 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,579 crore. Ebitda jumped 44.5 per cent to Rs 1,107.5 crore, while ebitda margin stood at 30.9 per cent in the reporting quarter.



Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group company announced that its board has approved raising funds up to Rs 12,500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) or other permissible modes.



Concord Biotech: Shareholder Ontario Inc plans to sell 3.4 per cent of shares worth Rs 468.40 crore in Concord Biotech, as reported by media sources. The share sale could have a floor price of Rs 1,320 per share. After the transaction, Ontario Inc will have a residual stake of 2 per cent in the company.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company had a consolidated fourth quarter net profit at Rs 5.4 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 9.4 crore in the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,426.3 crore, up 4.5 per cent YoY.



YES Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 91 lakh on Yes Bank for non-compliance with directions on Customer Service in Banks and Unauthorized Operation of Internal/Office Accounts.



Automotive Axles: The auto ancillary company's net profit in the March 2024 quarter declined 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 44.1 crore, compared to Rs 50.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations dropped 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 571.5 crore. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 apiece.



AstraZeneca Pharma: The drug maker reported a 128.6 per cent YoY in net profit at Rs 39.47 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24. The company posted a 34.59 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, coming in at Rs 383.19 crore. The company board announced a final dividend at Rs 24 per share.



Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The state-owned firm reported a 53.2 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 207 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations dipped 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 750.7 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 9.55 per equity share.



Diamond Power Infrastructure: Promoters Monarch Infraparks and GSEC will be selling 12.86 lakh equity shares, or a 2.44 per cent stake each, in the company via an offer-for-sale on May 28-29. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 855 per share.