Stocks in News: M&M, Vodafone, HAL, Mankind, LIC Housing, Dixon and Jindal Stainless

Indian equity markets took a breather on Wednesday and settled slightly lower for the day. Profit booking amid uncertainty on the back of the election and consistent selling from the FIIs dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex dropped 117.58 points, or 0.16 per cent to settle at 72,987.03. NSE's Nifty50 index fell 17.30 points or 0.08 per cent for the day to end the session at 22,200.55, Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 16, 2024:



Q4 results today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Aeronautics, GAIL (India), Vodafone Idea, Info Edge (India), Solar Industries India, Biocon, Container Corporation of India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Endurance Technologies, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Triveni Turbine and V-Guard Industries are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.



Mankind Pharma: The Delhi-based pharma company reported a net profit of Rs 477 crore for the March 2024 quarter, up 62.3 per cent YoY, while the company clocked an 18.9 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 2,441 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 591 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 24.2 per cent.



LIC Housing Finance: The mortgage financier reported a 7.5 per cent fall in its profit at Rs 1,091 crore in the fourth quarter ended in March 2024. The total income increased to Rs 6,937 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 6,415 crore in the same period last year.

Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturing services firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 97.3 crore for the March quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 20.6 per cent YoY. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,657.97 crore, up 51.97 per cent YoY.



Jindal Stainless: The metal player reported a net profit of Rs 501 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, 30 per cent lower on a YoY basis. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,454 crore for the quarter under review, 3.2 per cent YoY.



CMS Info Systems: The banking logistics and technology player reported a 23 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 99.4 crore. The company reported a 25.1 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 627 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period.



Honeywell Automation India: The Indian arm of US engineering conglomerate's net profit rose 32 per cent YoY to Rs 148 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, helped by sustained industrial and infrastructure demand. Revenue from operations rose nearly 12 per cent YoY to Rs 951 crore. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 100 per share for the financial year 2024.



Titagarh Rail Systems: The leading freight wagon manufacturer's net profit soared 64 per cent YoY to Rs 79 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,052.4 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per share for the previous financial year.