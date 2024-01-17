What Ray Dalio says on Indian market valuations, role of meditation in his success

Ray Dalio, founder and CIO mentor at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says valuations in Indian market looks expensive. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today TV's Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, Dalio said markets do get overextended sometimes when a lot of buying happens and that they progress in cycles. Dalio said while the long-term outlook for India is very optimistic, it looks relatively expensive at the moment.

"I have exposure but I would not be overextended," Dalio said, who is looking to be in India, probably in late March. Dalio said if he gets a chance to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would congratulate him and continue to hopefully work on opening up of the domestic capital market to other investors.

"That would be great for India and the world," Dalio said, adding that he would also like to talk with the PM Modi on meditation.

Dalio said he is doing meditation since 1969 when rock band The Beatles visited India. He does transcendental meditation and suggested that it has been the single most important influence and credited it with "whatever success I have."

"It gave me the equinity, in other words the centeredness; and imagination. It's a great gift. And it is something that he experienced as a great gift," Dalio said while referring to the PM Modi.

"The way works it works is that there is a mantra, a sound, which you repeat in your mind. And when you do that regularly, your thoughts go away and your attention is on the mantra. And then the mantra disappears, and you go into a subconscious, you're not conscious, you're not unconscious during this kind of subconscious state. It is very peaceful,' Dalio said.

"We have a conscious mind that is reasonable and then we have a subconscious mind and that controls us more than conscious mind. So when you go into your conscious mind, not only you have a peacefulness, you get calmness and you start to align your subconscious mind with your conscious mind. You become more reasonable," Dalio said.

Dalio was speaking on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2024.

