Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 points, Nifty at 9,000; pharma stocks outperform

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded on a bearish note on Monday, backed by weak global cues, tracking losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank. Reversing trend to negative, the 30-share BSE Sensex slid 320 points lower at 30,511 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 187 points to 8,924.

All the indices in Asian counterparts turned red, with Nikkei and Kospi dropping the most after the OPEC+ decided to cut 20% global supply of oil to curb fall in price amid virus outbreak. As per experts, weak cues from global markets amid concerns over mounting Covid-19 cases and spike in crude prices weakened investor sentiment. Last Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,265 points higher at 31,159 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty ended 363 points higher at 9,111.

There 18.53 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.14 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has recorded a total of 9,152 cases, 308 deaths after 35 new fatalities were reported and 764 recoveries. In the last one week, cases confirmed in India have doubled to 9,000 mark, while total cases increased by 909 in last 24 hours. Most states requested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks.

Losers and gainers

11: 25 AM

Zee Ent, Bjaj Finance, Titan, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv were among the top losers on NSE Nifty. On the other hand, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, L&T and UPL were the top gainers on Nifty today.

Indices' trend

11: 15 AM

Sensex and Nifty have fallen 1.45% in one day, 9.82% in last one month and 26% since the start of the year. Contrary to this, the indices have gained over 11% in the last week's trade.

Zee Entertainment slides 10% on Rs 522 crore investment in tech arm

11:00 AM

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) were the top losers on NSE Nifty, dropping over 10% on Monday's early trade. The fall in share price comes after the media major announced investment worth Rs 522 crore in its tech subsidiary Margo Networks. Margo Networks, which ZEEL owns by 80% shareholding, offers streaming and advertising services under the 'SugarBox' brand name.

Indices rise from day's low

10: 40 AM

Reversing from day's low, the 30-share BSE Sensex was falling 300 points lower to 30,855 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty declined 90 points to 9,021.

Rupee opens lower

10: 25 AM

Rupee slips 8 paise to 76.36 against US dollar in early trade.

Coronavirus update in India

10: 20 AM

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Sensex pack losers/ gainers

10: 10 AM

Bajaj Finance was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 8 per cent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, ONGC, Titan and Bajaj Auto.On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Infosys and NTPC were the gainers.

Market falls further

10: 05 AM

Amid weak cues from global markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex slid 650 points lower at 30,511 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 187 points to 8,924.

Asian counterparts turn red

9: 50 PM

Asian stocks decline in trade on Monday with investors cautious on news of an international 'historic" output cut deal to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day from May to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war, sending crude prices soaring over 3%.Tokyo was down 0.8 % in early trade, while Shanghai fell 0.2% and Singapore fell 0.1%.Hong Kong, Sydney and Wellington were closed for a public holiday.

Market falls further

9: 40 AM

Extending decline on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slid 552 points lower at 30,607 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 169 points to 8,942.

Opening bell

9: 15 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a bearish note on Monday, backed by weak global cues. Reversing trend to negative, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened 200 points lower at 30,971 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty fell 16 points to 9,095.

All the indices in Asian counterparts turned red, with Nikkei and Kospi dropping the most after the OPEC+ decided to cut 20% global supply of oil to curb fall in price amid virus outbreak.

Global cues, Asian counterparts turn red

8: 55 AM

Wall Street stocks rose as US Federal Reserve unleashed its latest package worth $2.3 trillion to slow the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.82%, the S&P 500 gained 0.92% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15%.

Asian shares were poised to track Wall Street's gains on hopes the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures. Although the market turned red in Asia post the OPEC+ at its meet decided to cut 20% global supply of oil to curb fall in price amid virus outbreak.

All the indices in Asian counterparts turned red, with Nikkei and Kospi dropping the most. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded flat, with negative bias. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia are closed today for Easter Monday.

European stock markets gained for a fourth straight day and rose nearly 2% each on hopes that the pandemic was close to peaking. Investors globally turned optimistic over prospects of slowing pace of fresh COVID-19 cases amid the tightened lockdowns across the world by governments.

Although the EU's disease monitoring agency said that the pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is still no sign that the peak of the region's outbreak has been reached.

Oil climbs $1.50 post OPEC output cut deal

8: 45 AM

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures rose $1.23, or 3.9%, to $32.71 a barrel after opening at a session high of $33.99.

OPEC+, said it had agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, after four days of talks and following pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to arrest the price decline.

OPEC+ said they had unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil supply by 20%.

Oil prices surged in early trade ahead of a crucial meeting of oil-producing countries and climbed 1.50$ to USD 32.98 per barrel

Oil prices climb $1 per barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree on output cut

Coronavirus update in India

8: 35 AM

India has recorded a total of 8,447 cases, 7,409 active cases, 273 deaths and 764 recoveries. In the last one week, cases confirmed in India have doubled to 8,447 mark, while total cases increased by 909 in last 24 hours. Most states requested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks.

Market Expectations

8: 30 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a muted note on Monday, backed by mixed global cues. SGX Nifty traded 50 points lower at 9,054 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today.

Stocks to watch today on April 13

8: 25 AM

HDFC, TCS, Avenue Supermarts, ONGC among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday trading session

Coronavirus global toll

8: 20 AM

There 18.53 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.14 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Global cues

8: 10 AM

Globally indices turned green over prospects of more government stimulus amid tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down.

Last Closing

8:00 AM

Last Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,265 points higher at 31,159 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty ended 363 points higher at 9,111.

