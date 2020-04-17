Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,000 points, Nifty above 9,250; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Friday early trade, backed by strong global cues, awaiting financial cues from RBI Governor's Press conference today. BSE Sensex traded 1,000 points higher at 31,580, NSE Nifty traded 280 points higher at 9,275. While Sensex has made a high of 31,711.70, Nifty has climbed to 9,324 in early Friday's trade.

Traders said domestic investors are awaiting cues from RBI Governor's Press conference, scheduled at 10 am today. As per news reports, the Indian Government is reportedly working on next set of relief measures. Globally indices also turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. Yesterday, equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Thursday, tracking gains in European and Asian counterparts. BSE Sensex closed 222 points higher to 30,602 and NSE Nifty rose 67 points to 8,992.

Traders said markets will continue taking cues from the worldwide trend. Asian indices climbed higher on Friday, tacking cues from European and US indices that closed higher yesterday. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down. Globally, there 21.82 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.45 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has recorded a total of 13,430 cases, 448 deaths and 1,706 recoveries.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

9.55AM: All eyes on aids by Central Bank

Amidst the steep fall in the rupee to record lows and the sharp rise in volatility of the financial markets, investor sentiment are buoyed in anticipation of more financial measures from the Reserve Bank of India. As per experts, domestic market investors are hoping of more measures by the central bank chief to revive the Indian economy from the virus induced lockdown.

9. 50 AM: Market rises further

9.40 AM NBFCs and banking stocks rise sharply

NBFCs and banking stocks were rising sharply as the market was awaiting outcome of financial stimulus from the RBI's media address, scheduled at 10 am today.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty and on BSE Sensex, included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance each rising over 5%.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have opened majorly bullish on Friday, backed by strong global cues. BSE Sensex traded 950 points higher at 31,555, NSE Nifty traded 314 points higher at 9,305.

9.15 AM: RBI Governor press conference today

Traders said domestic investors are awaiting cues from RBI Governor's Press conference today at 10 am. As per news reports, the Indian Government is reportedly working on next set of relief measures.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have pre-opened majorly bullish on Friday, backed by strong global cues. BSE Sensex traded 950 points higher at 31,555, NSE Nifty traded 314 points higher at 9,305. SGX Nifty traded 300 points higher at 9,290 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today

9.00 AM: Positive global cues

Tracking gains in Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc stocks on first-quarter earnings, Wall Street headed for record high in yesyerday's trade. Although investors remained cautious over the virus outbreak, with shutdown in New York extended until May 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14%, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.66%.

Asian indices were poited to track overseas rally, with Nikkie, Hang Seng, Taiwan rising over 2% and SGX Nifty and Kospi rising the most at 3%.

8. 55 AM: Gold's outlook

Yesterday, Gold price in domestic commodity markets rose to historical highs after breaching Rs 47K mark per 10 gram. The price of yellow metal on MCX has been surging to record highs since Monday amid coronavirus related economic worries worldwide. Angel broking said MCX gold prices are expected to trade upwards today. It later added," Rising worries of a possible recession might support the bullion metal prices. However, appreciation in the US dollar on safe-haven demand might limit the gains for gold."

On gold's near term outlook, Anuj Gupta-DVP-Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking said, "We are expecting this rally may continue and gold may test Rs 49,000 to Rs 50,000 on MCX and in international market, it may test $1780 to $1800 soon."

8.50 AM: TCS Q4 results

The IT major reported a 2.8%YOY rise in its net profit at Rs 32,340 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. The company posted 7.1% growth in revenue at Rs 1.57 lakh crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in FY19.

8.45 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 18

TCS, Emami, United Spirits, Cadila Healthcare and more among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

8.40 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee slipped further to end at a record low of 76.86 against the dollar.

8.30 AM: FII/ DII action on Thursday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,920.36 cr while DIIs bought Rs 1,321.44 cr worth of equities on Wednesday

8.20 AM: Market expectations

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 300 points higher at 9,290 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. European and US indices closed higher yesterday as investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down.

8.10 AM: Coronavirus toll

According to experts, prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus and extension of the lockdown period have caused volatility and led to the downfall of broader markets on a global scale. There 21.82 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.45 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has recorded a total of 13,430 cases, 448 deaths and 1,706 recoveries.

8.00 AM: Last close

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Thursday, tracking gains in European and Asian counterparts. BSE Sensex closed 222 points higher to 30,602 and NSE Nifty rose 67 points to 8,992.

