RBI Governor live updates: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10am

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10am today. Investors are anticipating another round of stimulus package to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The RBI Governor addressed the media on March 27. He announced slashing of repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent, while reverse repo rate was reduced by 90 basis points. He acknowledged that the announcements were made during "extraordinary times". In the press conference, RBI allowed banks to defer interest on working capital repayments by 3 months. "MPC noted that global economic activity has come to a near stand-still as COVID19 related lockdowns and social distancing in affected countries. Expectations of a shallow recovery in 2020 from 2019's decade low in global growth have been dashed," he had said. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to take stock of the economy. Speculations are rife that the government is looking to roll out another stimulus package to assist sectors hit by the pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: Covid-19 cases cross 13,000-mark; death toll at 437

Also read: Coronavirus impact: PM Modi takes stock of India economy; mulls second stimulus

Follow RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' press conference live updates on BusinessToday.In:

9:50 am: RBI Governor's press conference to start shortly