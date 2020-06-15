Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 points, Nifty at 9,750; Tata Motors, Hindalco, CSB Bank results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Market indices Sensex and Nifty fell majorly by the second hour of session and dropped over 2% each, amid weak global equities. Domwstic markets were in trading on a bearish note on Monday, in line with weak Asian counterparts and oil prices amid concerns of a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and second wave of coronavirus arising out of Beijing. Sensex fell 738 points lower to 33,042, and Nifty fell 203 points lower to 9,769. Countering Wall Street, Asian counterparts traded on a bearish note today, as investors sentiments were stance over the fears of a second wave of coronavirus. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Can Fin Home, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Pfizer, Shalby, Shoppers Stop and Ramky Infra among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11.34 AM: Coronavirus toll

India saw a jump of over 11,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the death toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 79.12 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.33 lakh.

11. 27 AM: Market update

Market indices Sensex and Nifty fell majorly by the second hour of session and dropped over 2% each, amid weak global equities. Sensex fell 738 points lower to 33,042, and Nifty fell 203 points lower to 9,769.

11.19 AM: Top losers and gainers

IndusInd Bank, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, SBI, HDFC Bank and SBI were among the top laggards in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Nestle India and Asian Paints were among the top gainers.

11.00 AM: Earnings Today

Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Can Fin Home, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Pfizer, Shalby, Shoppers Stop and Ramky Infra among others are the companies that will announce Q4 results today.

10. 45 AM: Reliance Industries' partially paid rights share debuts at Rs 690

Reliance's partially paid rights issue Rs 690 per share in today's session on NSE, as against the base price of Rs 646. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 710.65 and low of Rs 671.55. On the BSE, it was trading at Rs 684.

On June 11, the allotment of partly paid-up shares to the demat accounts of the shareholders was completed by RIL. "Effective from Monday, June 15, 2020, the new securities of Reliance Industries Ltd (Scrip Code: 890147) shall be listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange in the list of 'A' Group of Securities," BSE said. The part right shares of Reliance Industries were listed on the stock markets under the name of RELIANCEPP, with an ISIN number of IN9002A01024.

10. 30 AM: Rupee falls past 76 per dollar

Rupee, the Indian rupee, fell 21 paise at 76.05 per dollar as against the last close of 75.84 per dollar

10. 15 AM: BHEL stock price declines over 9% porst results

BHEL stock price opened with a loss of 7.63% today and later fell to an intraday low of Rs 28.45, falling 9.54% on BSE after the firm announced its Q4 results.

The company on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,468.35 crore for FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 1,002.42 crore in FY19. Total income decreased to Rs 22,054.31 crore from Rs 31,102.90 crore in the previous fiscal, BHEL said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

10.10 AM:DLF share price falls over 2%

DLF share price touched an intraday low of Rs 151, falling 2.01% on BSE after the company announced waiving up to 100% of base rent for tenants amid coronavirus crisis. While the rent will be as per billed terms for March until lockdown, zero MG rent has been proposed from start of lockdown until June 15, 2020.

10.00 AM: Market Update

Market indices Sensex and Nifty traded on a bearish note on Monday, backed by weak Asian counterparts and oil prices amid concerns of second wave of coronavirus arising out of Beijing. Sensex fell 361 points lower to 33,420, and Nifty fell 110 points lower to 9,826.

9.45 AM: Wall Street ended higher

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street on Friday, recouping some of their losses a day after the market had its biggest rout since mid-March. The S&P 500 was up 1.2% a day after dropping 5.9%. The benchmark index is still headed for a weekly loss following three weeks of solid gains.

The rebound for stocks is a reversal for the market, which sold off for three days in a row as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a discouraging economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dashed investor optimism for a quick economic recover as states lift stay-at-home orders and businesses reopen.

9. 35 AM: Asian equities fall amid surge of COVID-19 cases in Beijing

Asian shares were falling on Monday, in line with oil prices as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing kept investors cautious and kept the demand for safe-havens high. Meanwhile, underwhelming data from China further weighed on investors' sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% with Australian shares off 0.1% and South Korea easing 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei faltered 0.7%. Chinese shares opened in the red with the blue-chip index down 0.1%.

9. 16 AM: Opening bell

Market indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Monday, backed by weak Asian counterparts and oil prices amid concerns of second wave of coronavirus arising out of Beijing. Sensex fell 220 points lower to 33,458, and Nifty fell 53 points lower to 9,919. SGX Nifty also traded 35 points lower, indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today. Markets globally traded on a bearish note today, as investors sentiments were stance over the fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

9.05 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 15

Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys, Lupin, PNB Housing, BHEL, UTI AMC, Eicher Motors, RIL, MCX among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

8. 50 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Can Fin Home, CSB Bank, JK Tyre, Pfizer, Shalby, Shoppers Stop and Ramky Infra among others.

8.40 AM: Market Expectations

Market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Monday, backed by weak Asian counterparts.SGX Nifty also traded 35 points lower, indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today. Markets globally traded on a bearish note today, as investors sentiments were stance over the fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

8.30 AM: Coronavirus Toll

India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3.21 lakh cases, including 1.63 lakh cured cases and 9,195 deaths.

8.20 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Rupee ended lower at 75.84 per dollar as compared to its last close of 75.79 against the US dollar on Thursday.

8.10 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 1,311 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,945 crore worth in equities on Friday

8.00 AM: Closing bell

On Friday, BSE Sensex ended 242 points higher at 33,780 and NSE Nifty closed 70 points higher at 9,972.

Sensex ends 242 points higher, Nifty at 9,972 amid recovery in overseas equities