Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 1,700 points, Nifty at 7,950; YES Bank tanks over 15%

Sensex, Nifty LIVE: Sensex, Nifty lost over 6% within few minutes of Thursday's opening bell as investors were cautious on global markets taking a hit due to rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Extending decline for the fourth straight session, Sensex sinked over 2,000 points to hit 26,750. Nifty hit a low of 7,800, falling 584 points against its previous close of 8,468 level.

Overseas equity markets trend was mostly in red, with Kospi index falling the most, at 6%, followed by 5% decline in Jakarta and Taiwan index. Hang Seng and SGX Nifty fell 4% each and Strait Times fell 3%. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei were trading 1.3% and 0.75% lower, respectively.

In Europe, FAF fell 4%, while DAX and CAC fell over 5.5% and 5.9% respectively.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.3%, the S&P 500 lost 5.18% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7%. The S&P 500 is now down about 29% from its Feb. 19 record closing high.

Yesterday, extending losses for the third straight session, Sensex closed near day's low, falling 1,709 points to 28,896 and Nifty50 ended at 8,468 mark, down 498 points to its previous close.

The Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 219,181 confirmed cases and 8,965 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, 85,742 have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 169. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 4 till Thursday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Market update

10:17 AM

NSE Nifty has fallen another 6% on Thursday's trade, taking the overall fall to 26% since the beginning of the year.

Market cap erosion crosses 8 lakh crore today

10: 15 AM

Overall 8 lakh crore worth of market capital has been lost in today's trade. Till yesterday, 32 lakh crore market cap had been erased in losses, which was near 14 lakh crore combining both January & February month of 2020. This makes a total Market capital erosion of 54 lakh crore from the markets.

YES Bank tanks 20%

10: 05 AM

YES Bank shares were trading almost 15% lower on Thursday after company's single largest promoter Madhu Kapur, the widow of its founder chairman Ashok Kapur, sold 2.5 crore bank shares in a block deal.Post this, her shareholding has reduced to 0.3 crore shares, worth 0.117% stake of the company.

Gainers today

9: 55 AM

In today's bloodbath, Power Grid, Emami, NTPC, Adani Trasmission and Adani Green were trading in green, rising in the range of 4-2% on BSE.

On NSE, top gainers included expect NTPC and Power Grid, all the other 50 stocks were declining in red.

Sensex, Nifty at new 52-week lows

9: 45 AM

BSE Sensex has hit a fresh 52-week low of 26714.46. Similarly, NSE Nifty too touched a new one year low of 7,832.55 as against the earlier hit of 8,407.05.

Bloodbath today

9: 42 AM

PowerGrid, NTPC were the only 2 green stocks on Sensex, with all thee other 28 stocks falling in red. On NSE Nifty, all the 30 scrips were trading in red

All sectors in red

9: 40 AM

With major declines today, all the sector-based indices are trading in red, with 7 to 8% drop in all the banking and financial scrips, followed by 6-5% fall in IT, media, FMCG and auto. Metal, pharma and PSU banks are falling around 3-4%.

Market extend losses

9: 30 AM

Sensex, Nifty lost over 6% within few minutes of Thursday's opening bell as investors were cautious on global markets taking a hit due to rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths. Extending decline for the fourth straight session, Sensex sinked over 2,000 points to hit 26,750. Nifty hit a low of 7,800, falling 584 points against its previous close of 8,468 level.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Benchmarks on Thursday dropped nearly 5%, tracking bearish market trend from overseas, with major sell-off registered in almost all sector-based indices. Extending fall for the fourth straight session, Sensex has fallen over 1,500 points to hit 27,320. Similarly, Nifty has hit a low of 8,000, falling 405 points as against its previous close of 8,400 level.

Alert

9: 10 AM

PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM today on coronavirus outbreak

Pre-open session

9:00 AM

At pre open session today, Sensex dropped 1,000 points, with Nifty nearing to 8,000 mark.

Stocks to watch today on March 19

8: 55 AM

NLC India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, PVR, Steel Strips among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks in news: NLC India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, PVR, Steel Strips and more

ECB kicks off emergency bond purchase

8: 45 AM

In the latest move by a central bank to try to halt the spiraling economic and financial crisis sparked by the coronavirus epidemic, the European Central Bank kicked off a 750 billion euro ($820 billion) emergency bond purchase scheme after an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday.

Oil prices today

8: 40 AM

Brent crude was up $2.10, or 8%, at $26.98 a barrel after tumbling 13% on Wednesday in a third day of relentless selling.

Oil surges 20% due to coronavirus relief measures globally

8: 30 AM

The Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 219,181 confirmed cases and 8,965 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, 85,742 have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 169. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 4 till Thursday.

Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation on COVID-19 today

SGX Nifty down 4.3%

8:25 AM

SGX Nifty indicated a gap down start for the Indian markets today, as it fell 4.34% lower to 8,126.

China reports no new cases

8: 15 AM

In global cues, China hit new milestone in coronavirus, with no new cases of infections reported on Wednesday, marking a notable first in the province's months-long battle with the deadly virus. All the new cases involved people who had come to China from elsewhere, the government said.

Global Market scenario

8: 10 AM

Overseas equity markets trend was mostly in red, with Kospi index falling the most, at 6%, followed by 5% decline in Jakarta and Taiwan index. Hang Seng and SGX Nifty fell 4% each and Strait Times fell 3%. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei were trading 1.3% and 0.75% lower, respectively.

In Europe, FAF fell 4%, while DAX and CAC fell over 5.5% and 5.9% respectively.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.3%, the S&P 500 lost 5.18% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7%. The S&P 500 is now down about 29% from its Feb. 19 record closing high.

Tuesday's close

8:00 AM

Logging losses for the third straight session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed 5% lower on Wednesday's session, amid heavy selloff registered in banking scrips. Domestic market tracked negative cues from abroad as European indices and US futures slipped nearly 4% in red. Extending losses, Sensex closed near day's low, falling 1,709 points to 28,896 and Nifty50 ended at 8,468 mark, down 498 points to its previous close.

Corona carnage: Sensex ends below 29K, Nifty settles at 8,469; banking stocks lead losses