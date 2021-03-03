Share Market Live Update: Sensex opens 450 points higher, Nifty reclaims 15k; IRCON drops 6%

The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. Sensex opens higher at 50,753.84, up 455.85 points or 0.91 per cent, and NSE Nifty belled 129.35 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 15,048.45. The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong as 1,426 shares advanced, while 440 shares declined and 68 remained unchanged.

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 2606.45,+1.62%), State Bank of India (Rs. 399.95,+1.52%), Bajaj Finance Ltd. (Rs. 5384.95,+1.45%), Axis Bank Ltd. (Rs. 742.00,+1.45%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1087.85,+1.39%), among others.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd. (Rs. 3912.15,-0.93%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 7160.00,-0.77%), HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 950.00,-0.39%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs. 3001.25,-0.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 965.05,-0.28%), were among top laggards on the BSE.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in green, barring auto sector, with metal and power stocks leading the gain. In BSE, BSE Metal index was at 14447.21 up by 353.72 points or by 2.51%. National Aluminium Company Ltd. (Rs. 63.00,+6.60%), JSW Steel Ltd. (Rs. 427.65,+3.41%), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (Rs. 356.70,+3.32%), Tata Steel Ltd. (Rs. 756.65,+2.92%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (Rs. 347.15,+2.63%).

The BSE Power index was at 2547.66 up by 33.65 points or by 1.34%. Adani Power Ltd. (Rs. 65.15,+6.37%), Tata Power Company Ltd. (Rs. 104.50,+4.08%), Adani Transmission Ltd. (Rs. 805.05,+2.86%), KEC International Ltd. (Rs. 475.00,+2.60%), Torrent Power Ltd. (Rs. 395.00,+1.54%).

Also read: Stocks in news: RIL, Airtel, Vi, YES Bank, Ircon International, Ruchi Soya, Ion Exchange

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:15 am: Sensex opens higher at 50,753.84, up 455.85 points or 0.91 per cent, and NSE Nifty belled higgher at 15,048.45, up 129.35 points or 0.87 per cent.

The Indian benchmark indices are set to open flat on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. The market will see stock-specific action and track global events due to lack of fresh triggers. Among the individual stocks, shares of YES Bank, Reliance, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Ircon International, Ruchi Soya, Ion Exchange will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed around 450 points higher on the back of strong buying in auto, banking and IT counters amid positive domestic and global cues. While Sensex ended 447 points higher at 50,296, Nifty climbed 157 points to settle at 14,919. M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 5%. On the other hand, ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid and SBI fell up to 3.16% on Sensex.