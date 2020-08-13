Stocks in news: InterGlobe Aviation, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Power

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries, Prestige Estates among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex up 80 points, Nifty at 11,343; Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors Q1 results today

InterGlobe Aviation: Private equity firm Westbridge Capital has bought 5.43 million shares or 1.41% stake in the domestic airline for Rs 559 crore through an open market transaction.

Aurobindo Pharma: Company reported a 22.81% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 780.68 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, as against a net profit of Rs 635.68 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Ashok Leyland: Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

Tata Power: The company's consolidated net profit grew by 10% to Rs 268 crore for quarter ended June as against a net profit of Rs 243 crore during the same period a year ago.

Bharat Forge: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as against a profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company's Rs 3,089 crore rights issue was subscribed 1.3 times the final day of the share sale yesterday.

Natco Pharma: Company's consolidated net profit fell by 14.5% to Rs 122.1 crore for the quarter ended June as against Rs 142.8 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company said that Sameer Gehlaut, co-founder and chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ( IBHFL) has stepped down from his current position. He will be replaced by SS Mundra, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India. Gehlot will take charge as the chief executive of subsidiary Indiabulls Ventures with immediate effect.

IT Stocks: Shares of IT companies will be under focus after the Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban.

Earnings today: Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Trend, Godrej Industries, Prestige Estates and Endurance Technologies are among companies which will announce their April-June quarter results today.