Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 70 points, Nifty at 11,680; HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 31: Sensex and Nifty erased from early gains and traded marginally higher on Monday, amid positive global equities as rising cases of coronavirus kept gains checked. Extending gains for the seventh consecutive session, Sensex traded 29 points higher at 39,497and Nifty was rising 40 points to 11,687. On the macro front, investors also awaited release of estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of this fiscal. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by JK Cement, Morepen Laboratories, Arvind, Bharat Dynamics, Prakash Industries, GNFC, BF Utilities, BPL will also set the tone for the stock market today. On Friday, Sensex ended 353 points higher at 39,467 and Nifty ended 96 points higher at 11,655. During the week, Sensex and Nifty rose 1,032 points (2.69%) and 275 points (2.42%), respectively.

11. 20 AM: Market erases gains

Sensex and Nifty erased from early gains and traded marginally higher on Monday, amid positive global equities as rising cases of coronavirus kept gains checked. Extending gains for the seventh consecutive session, Sensex traded 29 points higher at 39,497 and Nifty was rising 40 points to 11,687.

11. 12 AM: Future Group shares rise up to 20%

Future Group shares rose in early trade today after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it would acquire the retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business from the Future Group on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore.

While Future Enterprises share hit upper circuit of Rs 21.20, a rise of 5%, Future Retail share price opened 20% higher at Rs 162.30 on BSE. On the other hand, Reliance Industries share was trading 1.32% higher at Rs 2,143 against previous close of Rs 2115.60 on BSE.

11.07 M: Gold and silver MCX

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, Gold October Futures rose by Rs 215 at Rs 51,671, after hitting an intraday high of Rs 51,744 against the previous close of Rs 50,540 per 10 gm. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 4,447 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

On MCX, the yellow metal has risen 41.5% to life-time high since the beginning of the year amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the globe. Bullion that was trading at Rs 39,000 on December 31, 2019, recently hit a lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm on August 7, 2020.

10. 56 AM:Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)

Subscription for the sixth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme will begin from Monday, August 31. The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-210-Series VI is Rs 5,117 per gram of gold. However, investors, who will apply online or make payments via digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value. Therefore, the issue price has been fixed at Rs 5,067 per gram for such investors.

10. 36 AM: Gold prices today

Gold and silver gained back previous session losses after the US Federal reserve Chairman's remarks on monetary policy, while weakening dollar also supported the price sentiments. Both precious metals gained more than 1.50 percent in international market. MCX precious metals too showed a similar move by tracking global prices. US Federal Reserve's announcement of change in policy framework and new approach to inflation raised expectation that the central bank would keep interest rates ultra-low to support the economy as long as its needed.

10. 28 AM: Stocks to watch today on August 31

Adani Ports, Future Enterprises, RIL, ICICI Prudential, Indiabulls Ventures among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

10.14 AM: Market update

Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. Extending gains for the seventh consecutive session, Sensex traded 271 points higher at 39,739 and Nifty was rising 84 points to 11,732.

9. 52 AM: GDP data for June quarter

On the macro front, the National Statistical Office is scheduled to release its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of this fiscal on 31 August 2020. The unanimous prediction by experts is that the year-on-year contraction in GDP growth could be anywhere between 16 and 25 per cent.

"We expect the manufacturing GVA to contract by 40-45 per cent in Q1 FY2021," Aditi Nayar Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd says. ICRA expects a sharp contraction in the GVA of construction of around 45 per cent, and a contraction of 50-55 per cent in the GVA of trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting in the (Q1) quarter.

9. 44 AM: Global markets

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher Friday, on upbeat corporate results. Tracking gains, Asian equities stocks notched a 29-month high today, amid healthy data for China's industrial firms.

9.34 AM: Nifty technical

As per RSL Research, NSE-NIFTY continued its rising trend for straight second week in a row. In the last week, NSE-NIFTY gained in all trading sessions and reported gain of 2.4%. On Friday, the index jumped to fresh six month high and regained 11,600 mark. Due to further rise in the index, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart turned in favour of bulls. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact provided the index stays firm above its make-or-break level 11,450. We believe the index has potential to test 11,802 mark. On the lower side, the index will initially find support at 11,339 level and then at 11,111 mark, which coincides with its 20-day EMA and recent swing low, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,601 and then at 11,547 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,698 and then at 11,740 levels.

9. 20 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened majorly bullish on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities.Sensex traded 470 points higher at 39,948 and Nifty was rising 126 points to 11,774.

9. 10 AM:FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,004.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 543.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 August, provisional data showed.

Strong foreign fund inflows may fuel rally in the share markets. As per NSDL, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) net investments into equity, was around Rs 45,000 crore in August, which makes it one of the best months for net inflows, as the excess liquidity in global markets found its way to emerging markets like India. They invested Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis.

9.00 AM: Week Ahead

Expressing views on the outlook of week-ahead, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The economic data coming out indicates a slow recovery in progress for the Indian economy and as such the GDP data due out next week, is expected to be a non-event, barring any surprise deviation. The market is expected to continue the momentum."

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

8. 45 AM: Rupee outlook

Commenting on rupee, Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said, "Some kind of rupee appreciation was largely due, given the weakness in the dollar index and a risk-on sentiment globally as the economic activity is gradually picking up. Once the rupee broke above its crucial 74.50 mark, the RBI has not stepped in aggressively and allowed the rupee to appreciate probably because it has sufficient reserves, and aggressive intervention at this stage may not lead to significant value addition, given the extent of inflows. Moreover, we think the RBI did not want the market to be complacent for quite some time, and hence chose to loosen its grip on the rupee for the time being."

On its technicals, she added, "We are expecting the rupee to test levels of 72.80 in the immediate near term if this scenario persists. The RBI would probably look to intervene in the forwards market for the time being"

8. 40 AM: Closing on Friday

On Friday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session, Sensex ended 353 points higher at 39,467 and Nifty ended 96 points higher at 11,655. During the week, Sensex and Nifty rose 1,032 points (2.69%) and 275 points (2.42%), respectively.

8. 35 AM: Rupee

On the currency front, the rupee ended at 73.39 per dollar, as against Thursday's close of 73.84. The local unit has risen 1.9% this week, its biggest weekly rise against the dollar since the week ended December 21, 2018.

8. 30 AM: Earnings today

JK Cement, Morepen Laboratories, Arvind, Bharat Dynamics, Prakash Industries, GNFC, BF Utilities, BPL, 8K Miles Software Services, Dredging Corporation of India, GMDC, Indosolar, Mukand, NHPC, Prakash Industries, Pricol, Prozone Intu Properties, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Speciality Restaurants, Tera Software, Technocraft Industries among others will report April-0 June quarter earnings today.