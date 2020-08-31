India-China Border Live Updates: China tries to alter status quo in Pangong Tso; thwarted: Army

The Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on August 29 and 30. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground.

A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues. "Indian troops detected activity by a sizeable number of PLA soldiers during the night. It was clear the intention was to change the status quo and move inwards but Indian soldiers pre-empted the move and thwarted the attempt by quick deployment of more troops in the area," Army sources said.

Check all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In live blog

12.56 PM: This was a violent clash near Chushul. Hand to hand fighting. No weapons fired and no casualties reported.

This was a violent clash near Chushul. Hand to hand fighting. No weapons fired & no casualties reported. #LadakhClash â Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 31, 2020

12.52 PM: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says that it is sad that the government does not realise the Chinese have made a decision about India. "We must make a decision about China. Get tough, I repeat, get tough and not sit at a table. After sitting with Xi Jinping 18 times in 5 years, Chinese could not care less for Indian leaders," he tweets.

It sad that the Govt does not realise the Chinese have made a decision about India. We must make a decision about China. Get tough, I repeat, get tough and not sit at a table. After sitting with Xi Jinping 18 times in 5 years Chinese could not care less for Indian leaders â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020

12.23 PM: Fresh images show Chinese troops continue to build troop positions along the eastern Ladakh zone. As per India Today, four new camp positions have mushroomed at the Pangong Tso lake area. Earlier, there was only one at the Finger 4 area.

12.20 PM: A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area.

12.17 PM: India and China had engaged in a bitter face-off in the Galwan valley in June, leading to the death of 20 Indian jawans and over 40 Chinese soldiers.

12.12 PM: Today's confrontation happened in this area.

12.03 PM: The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army

12.00 PM: What we know so far

Chinese posture hasn't even slightly changed following talks

Chinese fully focused on changing lines, occupying territory

Disengagement now virtually meaningless across flashpoint

Chinese build-up in depth areas now showing their use

11.50 AM: The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for civilians with immediate effcet and road will be open for defence forces and vehicles only.