Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty opens with minor cuts; ITC, HDFC, RIL, Nestle top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 1: Market indices opened on a bullish note but gave up early gains on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global equities, amid profit booking. Sensex was trading 90 points lower at 44,577 and Nifty was falling 14 points at 13,095. Global equities were mostly positive today as hopes for additional US economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well-supported. Yesterday, Sensex ended 505 points higher at 44,655 and Nifty rose 140 points to 13,109. BSE's market cap also reached the highest-ever peak of Rs 1,76,22,306.71 crore in the last session.

9. 58 AM: Stocks in news today

Stocks to watch today on December 2: ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Dr Reddy, Wockhardt, Ajanta Pharma, Coal India, Vodafone among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

9. 41 AM: Burger King IPO opens today

After 12 initial public offers mobilising close to Rs 25,000 crore in the year so far, Burger King's public offer, with an issue size of Rs 804-810 crore, is all set to tap the market on December 2. It consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The proceeds from the sale of fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of outstanding borrowings, capex for setting up of a new company owned restaurants and general corporate purposes.

9. 33AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,242 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,043.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 December 2020, provisional data showed.

9. 20 AM: Opening session

9. 17 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance research, NSE-NIFTY begun week on a positive note and regained 13,100 mark. Since, 26th November, 2020 the index moved up forming higher top higher bottom and reached near to its life-time-high of 13,146 level. In case the index manages to surpass 13,146 level convincingly, near-term bearish view will be negated. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles at 13,400 and 13,500 levels. However on the lower side, the index will initially find support at 12,800 and then at 12,700 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,005 and then at 12,901 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,171 and then at 13,232 levels.

9.08 AM: Nifty outlook

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor said," Technically, Nifty might find its immediate support in the range of 12,700-12,750 where nifty might rest. Lower IndiaVix showing bulls might continue to hold their grip over broader indices. The technical set-up is strong, and Nifty might touch 13,300 in the month of December, however, options data is showing 12,500 is immediate support that should be held for this series for further up-move."

He added," On December 4th, MPC will announce their decision on the interest rate which might affect Banking and financial stocks therefore investors should focus in this sector. The month of December might be calm, and Nifty might consolidate after a splendid November month. Auto sales data for December month might surprise streets after the festive season as we might expect a spike in auto-sales."

8. 50 AM: Rupee outlook

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said," An incessant rally in domestic equity indices and slide in greenback towards two and half year lows has paved the way for a sharp appreciation in rupee of around 0.64% towards 74.44 mark, wherein it has breached the crucial barrier of 73.80 mark. More positive news about another promising vaccine candidate which looks set to be rolled out soon and upbeat manufacturing data from China has cheered the street and raised hopes of a swifter recovery. This is leading investors to dump dollar and move towards riskier currencies, despite the warning by the Fed Chair that significant challenges and uncertainties for the US economy still remain. All eyes will now be on the Fed's upcoming meeting, where it is likely to come out with further monetary easing measures to boost the economy, amid no further fiscal support in the last few months. Nonetheless, with the 73.80 mark being taken out, we believe that rupee can witness further strength towards the 73.00-73.10 mark in coming days."

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 73.68 per US dollar on Tuesday, tracking strong domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

8. 30 AM: Last closing

Market indices closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by the release of key economic data on the domestic front, amid strong Asian equities. Sensex ended 505 points higher at 44,655 and Nifty rose 140 points to 13,109. Today, BSE's market cap has reached the highest-ever peak of Rs 1,76,22,306.71 crore.

