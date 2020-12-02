Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Dr Reddy, Wockhardt, Ajanta Pharma, Coal India, Vodafone

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

ICICI Bank: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Chanda Kochhar's plea against the Bombay High Court order, which terminated her as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.

YES Bank: The lender plans to double both its assets as well as liabilities in the retail and SME (small and medium enterprises) segment in the next two years from Rs 6,800 crore in the September quarter to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of the third quarter. The lender aims to raise its deposits worth Rs 2 trillion by the end of March 2021.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) commenced clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Wockhardt: The Indian drugmaker has entered into an agreement with the UK government to supply Covid-19 vaccine.

Ajanta Pharma: Company recieved USFDA approval for high blood pressure drug Chlorthalidone.

Coal India: Company reported a 3.4% rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November as compared to 50 MT, YoY. Production during April-November 2020 increased to 334.5 MT from 330.4 MT, YoY. Offtake of coal by CIL in November increased to 51.3 MT as against 47.5 MT, YoY.

Vodafone Idea: Company raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has launched a tech-based loan management solution called 'LenS-The Lending Solution', to speed up and maintain accuracy in online loan processing and sanctioning of credit proposals.

SML Isuzu: Company sold 516 vehicles in November 2020 against 521 vehicles sold in November 2019.

Godrej Industries: Rating firm ICRA assigned 'A1+' rating to the company's issue of Commercial Paper Programme of upto Rs 1,500 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Company sold 5,91,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, against 5,16,775 units in November 2019.

Tata Motors: Company sold 49,650 vehicles in November 2020 against 41,124 units in November 2020.

Eicher Motors: Company sold 63,782 units of motorcycles in November 2020, against 60,411 units of motorcycles in November 2019.

Xtglobal Infotech: Company on December 8 to consider and approve to deliberate on potential acquisition of a US based Corporation and to decide the modalities for such acquisition.

Smartlink Holdings: Board meeting will be held on December 4 to consider the proposal for buyback.