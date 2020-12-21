Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; L&T, Sun Pharma, Infosys, RIL, TCS top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 21: After opening lower, equity indices traded flat with positive bias on Monday amid weak global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling by 50 points, indicating weak trend in domestic grounds today. Global equities were bearish today as coronavirus infections increased in parts of North Asia, such as Japan and South Korea, and weighed on investor sentiment. Last Friday, Sensex ended 70 points higher at 46,960 and Nifty gained 19 points to 13,760. During the session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,026 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,772.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11.07 AM: Mindspace Business Parks REIT outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Mindspace Business Parks REIT issued debenture worth 200Cr. Mindspace Business Parks REIT India's second listed REIT has issued non-convertible debenture worth 200Cr in one or more tranches. Board has approved allotment of 2000 Non Convertible Debentures of Face value of 1000000 each by Mindspace REIT, for an aggregate principal amount of Rs 200Cr on a private placement basis. The Non-Convertible Debentures are assigned a final rating of CRISIL AAA/Stable. The Non-Convertible Debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of the BSE Limited. Tenure will be of 36 months and shall carry a coupon at the rate of 6.45% per annum. This raising of capital will help Mindspace for its short term capital at a very attractive cost of 6.45%."

10. 55 AM:Dishman stock outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Dishman stock: OFD from Adimans Technologies LLP. OFS is of 4.4% of paid up equity share capital of the company and promoter has an additional option to sell 4.4% of paid up equity share capital in case of over subscription. Promoter Adimans Technologies LLP currently holds 9.9 Cr share i.e 63.2% of paid up equity share capital, after the OFS promoter holding will come down to 58.8%. The OFS will open on 18th December, 2020 for non-retail investors and 21st December, 2020 for retail investors. 15% of OFS has been reserved for retail investors."

10. 36AM: Nifty technical outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"A new and faster-transmitting strain of the virus in the UK is an area of concern. This has led to further restrictions on travel and economic activity. Acceleration in the number of cases in the US and poor economic data are other dampeners. However, the US Congress agreement on $ 900 billion of fiscal stimulus is likely to support markets. High valuation continues to be a concern in India. But the power of FII-driven liquidity is overwhelming all negative news. Investors should exercise caution"

10. 24 AM: Zomato prepares to go public by H1 FY21

Indian food delivery startup Zomato closed a $660 million primary financing round, valuing it at $3.9 billion, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on December 18. The Gurugram-based startup, which is preparing to go public in the first half of 2021, said ten new investors, including Tiger Global, Kora, Luxor, Fidelity (FMR), D1 Capital, Baillie Gifford, Mirae, and Steadview participated in the financing round that it kicked off last year.

Zomato secures $660 million at $3.9 billion valuation, prepares to go public by H1 FY21

10. 17 AM: FIIs infuse Rs 79,854 crore in Nov-Dec

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have infused a record Rs 79,854 crore in the last two months of 2020. With eight trading sessions left in 2020, the investment is likely to cross Rs 1 lakh crore during the period. That would bring the fund infusion at par with 2019 when they poured in Rs 1 lakh crore into Indian equities. That was second highest infusion by FIIs ever compared to an all-time high of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in 2013.

FIIs infuse Rs 79,854 crore in Nov-Dec, inflows approach record high of 2019

10. 01AM: TCS share buyback in progress, should you sell shares?

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated buyback of shares on December 18. The Rs 16,000-crore share buyback programme will close on January 1, 2021.

Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at Rs 3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.

Buyback price of Rs 3,000 was at a 5.71% premium to the closing price of Rs 2,837.90 on December 17 (Thursday).

TCS share buyback in progress, should you sell shares?

9. 49 AM: Mrs Bectors Food's grey market premium falls to 67%

The grey market premium for Mrs Bectors Food initial public offer (IPO) has fallen to 67% after the end of three-day share sale. The premium, which stood at 76% (Rs 220) on the first day (December 15) now stands at Rs 190-195 per share. Bectors Food share is likely to be listed at Rs 483 instead of the earlier Rs 508 on December 29.

Mrs Bectors Food's grey market premium falls to 67%

9. 37 AM: Market outlook

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"While the week gone by quite clearly belonged to the Real Estate stocks, we expect the Pharma & the IT sector to continue their upward journey during the coming week. Given the upcoming Budget preparations and thrust on Reforms, the importance of good Healthcare Infrastructure has become a priority. Import Duties to curb dumping coupled with the PLI scheme should in our view help Corporate India and the coming week ahead of Christmas promises to be an interesting week ahead."

9. 27 AM: Stocks to watch today on December 21

RIL, JSW Steel, M&M, Infosys, PVR, PNB, ONGC, Lupin among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Stocks in news: RIL, JSW Steel, M&M, Infosys, PVR, PNB, ONGC, Lupin

9. 18 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bearish note on Monday after six sessions of consecutive gain last week, amid weak global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling by 50 points, indicating weak trend in domestic grounds today. Global equities were bearish today as coronavirus infections increased in parts of North Asia, such as Japan and South Korea, and weighed on investor sentiment. After six sessions of consecutive gain last week, Sensex was trading 188 points lower at 46,771 and Nifty fell by 68 points to 13,692.

9. 05 AM: Rupee outlook

Commenting on Rupee's outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said," Value erosion in dollar, excessive liquidity is driving foreign investors to bet big on Indian equities, which give the rupee a slight appreciating bias in the near term. However, 73.20-73.00 remains a strong hurdle for the rupee, and with RBI standing in the way, bouts of large-scale appreciation can be ruled out. We reckon that the RBI will prefer to keep the rupee exchange rate stable between the 73 to 74.50 band for quite some time now."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,720.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,424.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 December 2020, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee, the local currency settled 3 paise higher at 73.56 per US dollar on Friday's opening trade as the weakness of the American currency and optimism surrounding the US stimulus aid package supported the domestic unit. Sustained foreign fund inflows also strengthened investor sentiment.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Friday

Sensex ended 70 points higher at 46,960 and Nifty gained 19 points to 13,760. During the session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,026 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,772.

Sensex ends at record high, Nifty at 13,760; TCS, SBI, Nestle, Titan top gainers