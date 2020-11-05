Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty at 12,050; SBI, RIL, HUL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 5: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Global equities were buoyed today as US presidential elections signalled a stright win for challenger Joe Biden against President Donald Trump and. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 and Nifty was rising by 95 points by 11,908.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

Global markets

Globally, stocks surged today even as traders appeared to look past the presidential race and instead concentrated on the battle for the Senate, where odds were increasing Republicans would keep control.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in terms of electoral votes.

As per latest numbers, Joe Biden has won 264 electoral college votes, while US President Donald Trump follows with 214 votes. The winner should have at least 270 electoral college votes.

FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 146.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 8.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 November, provisional data showed.

Earnings Today

Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dish TV India, eClerx Services, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Torrent Power are among companies that are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings in the day.

Rupee Closing

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at 74.76 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, Indian Rupee ended at 74.40, up 3 paise.

Wednesday's closing

After a volatile trading session, market indices Sensex and Nifty closed 0.80% higher each on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks, ahead of the outcome of the US presidential elections. Extending gains for the third straight session, Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 and Nifty was rising by 95 points by 11,908.