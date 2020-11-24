Share Market News Live: Sensex at 44,300, Nifty above 13,000 for first time; Titan, HDFC top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 24: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex closed 194 points higher at 44,077 and Nifty gained by 67 points to 12,926.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 23 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.Sensex traded 289 points higher at 44,366 and Nifty gained 83 points to 13,009.



9. 14 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"As expected the Midcap Index has appreciated 13% so far this month. This is a global trend since the large-caps are richly valued. In the US Russel 2000 - the smallcap index- touched record highs yesterday. In India there is more room for the broader market to go up. Private banks are likely to slowdown since they have appreciated quite a bit during the last one month"

9.05 AM: Market outlook

"As the rise in Covid cases are reported in only a few cities in India mainly due to the Diwali festival, so markets have not reacted negatively to this news. We believe no major lockdown is on the cards, as the overall Covid situation is under control. Going forward, the market will react depending upon Covid's situation and the global economic recovery," said Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,738.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,944.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 November, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee settled 5 paise higher at 74.11 per US dollar, tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

8. 30 AM: Closing

After touching lifetime highs, market indices closed higer on Monday amid largely positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows. Ending a volatile trading session, Sensex closed 194 points higher at 44,077 and Nifty gained by 67 points to 12,926.

During the session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 44,217 and Nifty touched record high of 12,962.

Sensex closes above 44,000, Nifty at 12,926; Infosys, IndusInd Bank top gainers