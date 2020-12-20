Future Group, YES Bank, GE Power biggest losers on stock market in 2020

Even as Sensex and Nifty continue to touch new highs every day, some stocks crashed as much as 78.3 per cent during this year. Almost one-third stocks with market capitalisation over Rs 1,000 crore posted negative returns.

The worst performers include Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Suven Life Sciences, Future Consumer, YES Bank, GE Power and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) that witnessed price erosion between 52 and 78.3 per cent from January 01 to December 16, 2020.

As pandemic and vaccine hopes continue to guide the markets, BusinessToday.In looks at the top wealth destroyer stocks this year and how they performed on three parameters - market capitalisation, share in overall market capitalisation, and share price.

