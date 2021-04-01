Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 520 pts higher, Nifty at 14,867; IndusInd, Kotak, ICICI Bank lead

The Indian equities, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended higher on Thursday amid broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex reclaimed 50,000, while the Nifty 50 breached 14,850 levels. The Sensex closed higher by 520 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 50,029, and the Nifty settled at 14,867, up 176 points or 1.2 per cent. The broader markets outperformed their benchmark peers, with midcap and smallcap indices rising 1.65 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, barring FMCG and Consumer Durables, with metal and power index emerging as top gainers, rising 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, L&T, SBI, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto were among top Sensex gainers. Out of 30 shares on BSE Sensex pack, 26 ended in green, while HDFC Bank, TCS, Nestle India and HUL settled in the red.

On the global front, Asian markets also closed higher, with Hong Kong market rising 1.97 per cent. The Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 0.72 per cent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.71 per cent.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty closed lower, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Sensex fell 627 points to 49,509 and Nifty ended at 14,690, down 154 points. On the sectoral front, banking stocks were the top losers, while rise in consumer durables stocks stemmed the fall. BSE consumer durables index closed 242 points higher at 32,825. On the other hand, BSE bankex slipped 545 points to close at 37,547. Bank Nifty too closed 571 points lower at 33,303. Market breadth was negative with 1,396 shares closing higher against 1,486 ending lower on BSE. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 204.28 lakh crore.

13:30 pm: Sensex surges over 300 pts, Nifty above 14,800 levels

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued to trade higher, albeit paring half of opening gains, tracking firm Asian cues. The BSE Sensex was at 49683.43, up by 174.28 points or by 0.35 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was quoting at 14,768.65, up by 77.95 points or by 0.53 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, broader markets were also trading high, with Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining 0.71 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in green, barring realty, with metal and power space leading the rally, rising 2.48 per cent and 1.46 per cent, respectively. Among the individual stocks, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki were top five gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among notable losers.

13:15 pm: Market witnessed broad-based buying

The Indian stock market witnessed broad-based buying, with midcap and smallcap indices rising over 1 per cent, each. The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 3,139, shares advanced were 2,119, while 834 shares declined and 186 were unchanged.

13:00 pm: Reliance Infrastructure share jumps 10% on deal with YES Bank

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited rallied 10 per cent on Thursday after the power generation and infrastructure firm said it has sold Reliance Center, the Mumbai headquarter of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, to YES Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. The private lenderwill convert the building as its corporate headquarters, as per report.

12:20 pm : Wipro shares rise over 2% on acquisition of Australian cybersecurity firm

Wipro share rose over 2% today after the IT firm said it would acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services for $117 million (about Rs 857 crore).The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 422.75 rising 2.06%.

11:45 am: Lodha Developers plans IPO on April 7

Macrotech Developers Ltd, earlier known as Lodha Developers plans to launch its Rs 2,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on April 7. The three-day share sale will end on April 9. Shares of the IPO are likely to be allotted on April 16, 2021 and the stock is expected to make its market debut on April 22.

11:15 am: Piramal Enterprises share price rises over 3%

Shares of Piramal Enterprises surged over 3 per cent in opening trade on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited by Piramal Pharma Limited, subsidiary of the company.

10:55 am: NIIT share jumps 18% on share buyback plan

NIIT share price rose 18 per cent in early trade today after the firm said it would begin Rs 237-crore share buyback offer on April 12. The small cap share climbed 18.65% to Rs 163.50 against previous close of Rs 137.80 on BSE.

10:30 am: Metal and power stocks lead gain

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in green, barring realty, wit metal and power space leading the rally, rising 2.48 per cent and 1.46 per cent, respectively. The BSE Metal index was at 14,707.06, up by 356.45 points or by 2.48 per cent, while the BSE Power index was at 2,511.34, up by 36.21 points or by 1.46 per cent.

10:00 am: Market insight from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The pulls and pressures from important triggers are unduely impacting the market in the very short run. The last day of FY 21 witnessed massive buying by DIIs (Rs 2021 cr) in an attempt to shore up the NAVs of their mutual fund schemes for the year end. But this was thwarted by heavy FII selling ( Rs 1686 cr) triggered by MSCI rebalancing. Now that the year end considerations are over, markets are likely to consolidate and respond to news relating to the evonomic impact of the second wave of Covid-19 and other fundamental factors. While the second wave is a cause of worry, its economic impact appears to be insignificant now. In April the market is likely to be influenced by the Q4 results. IT, leading financials, cement, metals, pharma, leading telecom companies and some FMCG firms are likely to post very good results.The market will discount these results in advance."

9:30 am: Top gainers on Sensex and Nifty

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 1009.05,+2.60%), Bajaj Auto Ltd. (Rs. 3731.40,+1.63%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 108.10,+1.55%), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Rs. 968.00,+1.47%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 6955.05,+1.39%), among others.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were HDFC Bank Ltd. (Rs. 1486.20,-0.49%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 17101.35,-0.40%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2426.00,-0.20%), ITC Ltd. (Rs. 218.25,-0.11%), among others.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher on firm global cues

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex opened higher by 357.92 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 49,867, and the NSE Nifty belled at 14,791, up 101 points or 0.69 per cent. Shares of State Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be in focus in today's trade. Developments related to COVID-19, stock-specific news and global cues will set tone for the market in this holiday-shortened week. After remaining closed on Monday for Holi, the stock market would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday.

9:00 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyer in equity and debt markets on Wedday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 395.01 crore and Rs 861.11 crore.

8:50 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian markets were trading on mixed note, with Australian ASX up 0.46 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2 per cent. The China's Shanghai Composite was up by 0.29 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.85 per cent higher.

8:45 am: US stocks ended higher

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 0.26 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in green, rising 0.36 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

8:40 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of State Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be in focus in today's trade.

8:30 am: Weak cues from SGX Nifty indicates bearish opening for Sensex, Nifty

Negative trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a weak start at Dalal Street on Thursday. At 8:45 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 65.05 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 14,848.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

