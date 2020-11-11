Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 316 points higher, Nifty at 12,749; Hindalco, Axis Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Highlights on November 11: After a volatile trading session, market indices ended on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex ended 316 points to 43,593 and Nifty gained by 188 points to close at 12,749. While Sensex jumped 430 points in the session to breach 43K mark and hit an all-time high of 43,708, Nifty gained 138 points to touch a fresh high of 12,769 today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 680 points higher at 43,227 and Nifty rose 170 points to 12,631.

3. 50 PM: Closing

3. 46PM: Market outlook

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Indices witnessed a significant bout of volatility today but ended very much in the green buoyed by key pivotals across sectors. Metals & select Pharma names saw buying interest while investors bought into insurers in the broader market"

3. 30 PM: Market outlook

On markets closing --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets are bullish with upbeat momentum. Traders can consider booking profits at regular intervals and updating their stop loss levels too. We have a strong support at 12450-12500. A buy on dips strategy is advised whenever there are intra day drops or corrective phases. A target of 13000-13100 over a period of time is likely."

3. 22PM: Gail India result outlook

Commenting on Gail India limited Q2 result, Yash Gupta- Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Gail India limited revenue from operations for Q2FY21 stood at Rs 13,809 crores down by 24.3% YoY from Rs 18250 crores in Q2FY20. In Q1FY21 business was heavily impacted by lockdown but recovered in Q2FY21. Profit before tax for the quarter was down by 16.1% at Rs 1432 crores in Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 1706 crores in Q2FY20. Profit after tax for the quarter down by 8.5% at Rs 1068 crores in Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 1167 crores in Q2FY20. Company has reported results in line with expectation, revenue from natural gas marketing was down by 27% due to covid related issues in Q2FY20. Revenue from Petrochemicals and Transmission services has shown growth of 4% and 8.6% respectively."

3. 12PM: Market rises further

Market indices traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 330 points to 43,608 and Nifty gained by 121 points to trade at 12,752.

3.06PM: V-Mart Retail -2QFY21-result update

Commenting on V-Mart Retail -2QFY21-result, Amarjeet Maurya- AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking Ltd said,"During the 2QFY21, V-Mart Retail Ltd (VMRL) reported revenue of ~Rs176cr (down ~44% YoY) mainly due to covid-19 (most of the stores were not fully operational). During the quarter, the Company lost around one-fifth operational days due to prolonged lockdowns extending into early September in its two largest markets, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Moreover, a spurt in COVID-19 cases in tier 3 and 4 towns in the two states in Q2 impacted customer footfalls even when stores were operational. On the EBITDA front, the company has reported loss of Rs0.3cr against profit of Rs11cr in 2QFY20 due to lower sales. On the bottom-line front, the company has reported loss of Rs19cr against loss of Rs18cr due to lower sales. Going forward, we expect a gradual recovery in the retail sector."

2. 56PM: Glenmark Pharma outlook

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd results, Yash Gupta-Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking Ltd said,"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is subsidiary company of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Prograf1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc. This is a positive development for the company as in the last 12 month period ending September 2020, total annual sales of approximately $286.8 million according to IQVIATM."

2. 44PM: Hindalco share price gains over 5%

The company reported a 60.2% fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30. Company's revenue from operations during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 31,237 crore, from Rs 29,657 crore in the year-earlier period.

Hindalco Bank share price touched an intraday high of Rs 201.75, rising 4.91% in today's session against the earlier close of Rs 13.54 on BSE. The stock touched a low of Rs 192.45 today, also its opening price.

2. 37 PM: Bata India share price falls 4%

The footwear company reported loss at Rs 44.3 crore during the July-September quarter against profit at Rs 71.3 crore during the same period last fiscal. Its revenue from operations plunged 49% YoY to Rs 367.9 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 722 crore.

With a trend reversal, the stock price of Bata India opened with a loss of 2.18% today at Rs 1335 and later touched an intraday low of Rs 1309, falling 4.08% from the last close of Rs 1364.75. The stocks also touched day's high of Rs 1363.90 today.

2. 23PM: Godrej Consumer Products result outlook

Geojit Financial Services Ltd. said in its note," Revenue grew 10.8% YoY to Rs. 2,915cr, led by strong growth in domestic (+10.4% YoY), and overseas business (+11.7% YoY). Gross margins dropped 61bps YoY to 56.0% impacted by higher operating cost. However, EBITDA rose 18.7% YoY, with EBITDA margins expanding 160bps YoY to 23.5%, supported by strong growth across the segments and lower selling and general expenses.

Resultantly, adjusted PAT improved 19.3% YoY to Rs. 458cr. We remain positive on the stock on the back of strong quarter and robust growth across the segments. Also, margin expansion on cost control should support performance further. Therefore, we upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised TP of Rs. 776 based on 41x FY22E P/E."

2. 19 PM: Market turns green

Market indices traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 160 points to 43,415 and Nifty gained by 77 points to trade at 12,708. While Sensex jumped 430 points in the session to breach 43K mark and hit an all-time high of 43,708, Nifty gained 138 points to touch a fresh high of 12,769 today.

2.07 PM: Market outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said,"With a medium term view, we believe that it's just the beginning of mega Bull Run and 13000 and beyond levels are very much on cards. But for momentum traders, the low hanging fruit is gone and from hereon, the immediate price action will not be as smooth as it has been since the last few days. In between, we are likely to see some profit booking or time correction. For the coming session, the support can be seen around 12550-12475."

1. 50 PM: Ashok Leyland Q2 update

Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," Ashok Leyland Ltd. reported consolidated revenue degrowth of 24.4% for Q2FY2021 to ?3853 crore. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 579.8 crore down by 22.0% YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by 47bps YoY to 15.0%. Improvement in margins was on account of tight cost control across the board especially on raw material and other expenses front. During the quarter the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.3 crore as compared to profit of Rs 70 crore in Q2FY20. However on a standalone basis the company posted a loss of Rs 147 crore for Q2FY21 as compared to a profit of Rs 39.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's performance was adversely impacted due to lower demand for HCV's despite LCVs, aftermarket, defence and power solutions performing well during the quarter. We expect demand for HCV's to gradually improve during the rest of the year as the economy continues to normalize. However, post the sharp rally in the stock upsides could be limited in the short run and further up move in the stock would be a function of improving monthly sales numbers from here on."

1. 43PM: Motherson Sumi result update

Commenting on Q2 results by Motherson Sumi, Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," Motherson Sumi Ltd. reported revenue degrowth of 2.0% YoY to Rs 14,957 crore in Q2FY21 as compared to revenues of Rs 15,259 crore for Q2FY20. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 15.2% YoY to Rs 1391.6 crore while EBIDTA margins expanded by ~139 basis points YoY to 9.3%. PBT before exceptional items was up by 11.6% YoY to Rs 613 crore. However net profit from continuing operation for the quarter was up by just 2.6% YoY to Rs 387.7 crore on account of exceptional items of Rs 60 crore for the quarter. While the revenue growth is flat on a YY basis the company has posted a strong revenue growth sequentially of 84.3% QoQ. The sequential growth was across segments including MSSL standalone, SMR, SMP, PKC and others as all segments swung from an EBIT loss to profit. The improvement in performance sequentially has largely been due to improvement in demand from the end user industry. However going forward the markets will be monitoring the Covid situation in Europe given that the company derives significant part of its revenues from Europe.

1. 39 PM: Glenmark Pharma result update

Commenting on Q2 results, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Yash Gupta said,"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is subsidiary company of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Prograf1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc. This is a positive development for the company as in the last 12 month period ending September 2020, total annual sales of approximately $286.8 million according to IQVIATM"

1. 22 PM: Bharat Electronics result update

Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) reported a good set of numbers for Q2FY21 as execution picked up in the second quarter. Revenues for the quarter was up by 16.3% YoY to Rs 3,189 crore as compared to revenues of Rs 2,743 crore for Q2FY20. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 14.5% YoY to Rs 623 crore while EBIDTA margins contracted by ~77 basis points to 19.7%. Net profit for the quarter was up by 17.0% YoY to Rs 397.1 crore. The order backlog at the end of the quarter has come down to Rs 52,148 as compared to Rs 53,752 at the end of Q1FY21 given lack of any major order flows during the quarter. While we are positive on the prospects of the company in the long run given the Government's focus on Make in India we believe that large order flows will be the key to any further rerating for the stock."

1. 12PM: Rupee slips 9 paise

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 74.27 per US dollar on Wednesday's opening trade amid strengthening crude prices.

However, a weak US dollar supported the local unit and capped the fall.

The rupee opened lower at 74.24 per dollar at the interbank forex market, then slipped 9 paise to 74.27 over its last close.

Rupee slips 9 paise against US dollar in early trade

12. 59 PM: Pfizer share rises 4%

Pfizer Ltd share rose in early trade today after the pharma firm said its parent Pfizer Inc was in discussion with government to sell its promising covid-19 vaccine in India. Share of Pfizer gained 3.76% to Rs 5238 against previous close of Rs 5048 on BSE.

The share has gained 5.39% in last two sessions.

The large cap share opened 2.01% higher at Rs 5149 on BSE.

Pfizer share rises 4% on report parent in talks with India to sell vaccine

12. 40 PM: Suzlon Energy Q2 outlook

Commenting on Suzlon Energy limited, Yash Gupta- Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Suzlon Energy limited revenue from operations for Q2FY21 stood at Rs 724 crores down by 9.8% YoY from Rs 803 crores in Q2FY20. Company reported loss before tax for the quarter at Rs 149 crores in Q2FY21 as compared to loss of Rs 733 crores in Q2FY20. Profit after tax for the quarter at Rs 700 crores in Q2FY21 as compared to loss of Rs 777 crores in Q2FY20.Company has reported profit after tax due to exceptional item gain of Rs 821 crores, adjusted profit after tax for that will be loss of Rs 121 crores. Exceptional item gain on account of restructuring of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds."

12. 33PM: YES Bank share hits 5% upper circuit

YES Bank share price hit upper circuit of 5% for the second consecutive session on Wednesday after rating agency CARE Ratings upgraded ratings on its various debt instruments following improvement in bank's credit profile after the reconstruction plan.

In another update, shares of private lender rose on reports of inclusion in November 2020 semi-annual index for the MSCI Equity Indexes. The list also includes ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Ipca Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries and Trent.

YES Bank share price opened at Rs 14.21 today, also the day's high, rising 4.95% in today's session against earlier close of Rs 13.54 on BSE. The stock also touched a low of Rs 14.15 today.

YES Bank share hits 5% upper circuit for second session, here's why

12. 15PM: M&M Q2 outlook

Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," M&M reported a 1.5% YoY de-growth in Consolidated revenues to Rs 23,567 crore for Q2FY21, as compared to revenues of Rs 23,936 crore for Q2FY20. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 3843.6 crore up 16.1% YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by 248 basis points to 16.3%. PBT for the quarter before exceptional items stood at Rs 1,580 crore up by 45.8% YoY. However net profit for the quarter was down by 59.7% YoY to Rs 148.6 crore. This was largely on account of exceptional items of Rs 770 crore in Q2FY20 which resulted in lower net profits for the quarter. On a standalone basis the company posted a net profit of Rs 77.2 crore for Q2FY21 as compared to a profit of Rs 1,212.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However standalone profits were impacted by exceptional loss of Rs 1149.6 crore during the quarter. The performance was led by the farm segment which posted a 83% YoY growth in segment EBIT to Rs 1,183 crore. Financial services posted a 4% YoY degrowth in EBIT while performance of the automotive segment continued to remain weak as it continued to report an EBIT loss. While the Farm and segment is expected to continue doing well we believe that turnaround in the automotive segment is required for any further rerating in the company."

12.03 PM: Top losers and gainers

IndusInd Bank, HUL, PowerGrid, Titan and Nestle India were among the top losers today. On the other hand, M&M, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, SBI, ONGC, L&T, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the top gainers on Sensex pack.

11. 40 AM: Crude oil outlook

Oil price rose more than 8%, biggest in 6 months, after Pfizer announced 90% effectiveness from its vaccine against Covid-19 adding demand hopes.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"Oil prices touched $42 a barrel in New York after an drop in API crude oil inventories reported by US institute. It also taking positive cues from 46th presidential election as Mr Biden won the election. The optimism comes from expectation of increasing demand from the world after announcement of development of vaccine of corona virus from p-fizer. In last two days MCX Crude oil prices increased 10.40% and closed at 3058 leels.The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 5.15 million barrels last week, with gasoline and diesel stockpiles also decreasing. U.S. gasoline stockpiles dropped by 3.3 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories, which includes diesel, shrank by 5.62 million barrels. As of today traders can go for buy in crude oil at 3010 levels with the stoploss of 2960 and for the target of 3110 levels. WTI Crude oil may test $44 to $46 levels soon."

11.31 AM: Gold outlook

Gold price fell as news of effectiveness from Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 made investors to dump gold and move to riskier assets.

On Gold 's outlook, Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said,"Yesterday gold prices increased 1.51% and closed at 50501 levels and Silver prices increased by 3.60% and closed at 63,044 levels. "

"Increasing demand in china in Q3, 2020 and weakness in dollar as risk assets got a boost on expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under U.S. president-elect Joe Biden. As per the China Gold association the gold consumption in China surged to 224.8 tonnes from July to September that represents a 28.71% quarter-on-quarter increase. At the same time, the consumption of gold bars and coins increased by 66.73% quarter-on-quarter to reach 65.54 tonnes. Physical demand also increasing in India on the coming festival season."

He added," As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,200 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49900 levels for the target of 50800 levels. They can also go for buy in Silver at Rs 62,400 levels, with the stop loss of 61,700 levels and for the target of 63,600 levels."

11. 23AM: Market turns red

Reversing trend after seven days of consecutive gains, market indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish on Wednesday. Sensex fell 99 points to 43,178 and Nifty was trading 8 points lower at 12,622.

11. 14 AM: Motherson Sumi result outlook

Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," Motherson Sumi Ltd. reported revenue degrowth of 2.0% YoY to Rs 14,957 crore in Q2FY21 as compared to revenues of Rs 15,259 crore for Q2FY20. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 15.2% YoY to Rs 1391.6 crore while EBIDTA margins expanded by ~139 basis points YoY to 9.3%. PBT before exceptional items was up by 11.6% YoY to Rs 613 crore. However net profit from continuing operation for the quarter was up by just 2.6% YoY to Rs 387.7 crore on account of exceptional items of Rs 60 crore for the quarter. While the revenue growth is flat on a YY basis the company has posted a strong revenue growth sequentially of 84.3% QoQ. The sequential growth was across segments including MSSL standalone, SMR, SMP, PKC and others as all segments swung from an EBIT loss to profit. The improvement in performance sequentially has largely been due to improvement in demand from the end user industry. However going forward the markets will be monitoring the Covid situation in Europe given that the company derives significant part of its revenues from Europe."

11.00 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading higher led by Airline stocks as investors reacted to the positive development on coronavirus vaccine front. Chinese CPI rose 0.5% in Oct. U.S. markets closed significantly higher barring NASDAQ as investors cheered Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine results. Travel and Leisure shares gained.

European markets closed sharply higher as markets around the world moved up following Biden's election victory and positive vaccine news from Pfizer.

10.49 AM: Market indices hit all-time highs

The bulls continued their march on Dalal Street for the eight session in a row today, with both Sensex and Nifty hitting new highs for the third day. While Sensex jumped 430 points in the session to breach 43K mark and hit an all-time high of 43,708, Nifty gained 138 points to touch a fresh high of 12,769 today.

10. 35 AM: Technical outlook

10. 23AM: Maruti Suzuki update

Commenting on Maruti Suzuki, LKP Securities said in its note,"MSIL reported good set of numbers in Q2, driven by strong bounce back in volumes, low discounts, increased demand for hatchbacks, lower A&P expenses. Going forward, we believe that increasing festive demand, newer launches higher capacity utilization rates and price hikes should trigger a superior second half and ensuing year. With ability to combat competition and wide presence in the rural markets which is growing at a higher pace than urban markets, (which is also showing a strong pick up since Oct) the company is poised for a healthy growth here-on. We therefore maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target of Rs 7,802."

10. 10 AM: Endurance Technologies -result update

Commenting on -2QFY21 result by Endurance Technologies, Amarjeet Maurya, AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking Ltd said,"During the 2QFY21, Endurance Technologies Ltd (ETL) reported revenue of ~Rs1,770cr (down ~0.1% YoY) mainly due to COVID-19. EBITDA increased by ~7.6% YoY to Rs313cr, while EBITDA margin improved by 126bps YoY to 17.7% due lower operating cost. On the bottom-line front, the company has reported net profit of Rs167cr (de-grew ~1% yoy). Going forward, we expect that the company will show healthy recovery on top-line front on back of recovery in 2Ws industry and Europe business. We remain positive on stock."

10.01 AM: Nifty technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We have successfully achieved the target given few days back of 12650. If we are able to maintain above 12750, the next target to look out for would be the magical level of 13000. This may not be a one way move but the trend remains positive and the momentum is fierce. Every dip or correction can be utilised to build long positions."

9.5 7AM: Market rises further

Market indices traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 400 points to 43,669 and Nifty gained by 125 points to 12,757.

9. 44 AM: Global market update

Building on its sharp gains from the previous session, Wall Street index Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher yesterday, as hopes for a successful coronavirus vaccine lifted expectations of a swift reopening of the global economy. Sentiment was upbeat after US drug maker Pfizer said large-scale trials of its coronavirus vaccine showed it was more than 90% effective in preventing infection. Tracking gains from overnight, most Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday

9. 30 AM: Opening session

9. 20 AM: Nifty outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"Nifty is not showing any sign of slowing down and may take a breather around 12,800. Traders should align their positions accordingly and use dips to accumulate stocks that are participating in the rally."

9. 12 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Reserach said in its note,"NSE-NIFTY extended gain post a strong start for the week. Yesterday, the index recorded new life-time-high of 12,644 level on back of up-beat global cues and also, due to buying across rate sensitive sectors. However, overall market breadth turned from positive to negative after five trading sessions. Though its key technical indicators are positively poised, tested overbought zone. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact, but near-term consolidation or some decline cannot be ruled out, as the index is near to its strong resistance point- 12,800 mark. On the lower side, its 20-day and 50-day EMA will act as a strong support for the index, which are placed at 11,960 and 11,680 levels, respectively. As for the day, support is placed at around 12,523 and then at 12,415 levels, while resistance is observed at 12,692 and then at 12,752 levels."

9.08 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance among others will be reporting their Q2 earnings today.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,627.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,309.19 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 November, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Technical outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its note," The gapped up opening should take us closer to the PRZ of 12800 discussed yesterday. Big range moves are expected, calling for deft handling so as not to end up on the wrong side. The potential reversal zone, needs confirmation as the ongoing momentum has potential for 13400-13700. Towards this end, until a pull back below 12400 unfolds, it may be safe to play the prevailing uptrend."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

Benchmark equity indices closed over 1.4% higher on Tuesday to hit fresh all-time highs amid gains across the key global equities as news about the COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor confidence. Extending gains for the seventh straight session, Sensex ended 680 points higher at 43,227 and Nifty rose 170 points to 12,631.