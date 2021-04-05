Top losers today: Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, M&M, Axis Bank fell up to 6.5%

Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty, ended lower on Monday, as record jump in COVID-19 cases and weak macro data dampened investors' sentiment. The BSE Sensex closed 870 points or 1.7 per cent lower at 49,159, and the NSE Nifty ended 229 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 14,637. Out of 30 stocks on BSE, 25 ended in red, with Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv emerging as top losers, dropping between 4-6 per cent.

Here's a look at top five losers on BSE and NSE today:

Bajaj Finance

The Bajaj Group stock has emerged as top loser on BSE and NSE today. Bajaj Finance share price ended 5.81 per cent lower at Rs 4,963.70 on the BSE, against previous close price of Rs 5,270. During the day's trade, the stock declined as much as 6.54 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 4,925 amid surge in selling. On the volume front, 1.36 lakh shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 0.96 lakh scrips.

IndusInd Bank

Shares of IndusInd Bank fell by 5.64 per cent to end Monday's trade at Rs 937.35 apiece on the BSE, in line with BSE Bankex index which fell over 3 per cent. IndusInd Bank was top losers on banking space, followed by State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank among others.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) share price ended 4.56 per cent lower at Rs 353.65 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the shares of the country's largest lender hit an intraday low and high of Rs 349.10 and Rs 368.95, respectively. The market cap of SBI plunged to Rs 3,15,619 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares ended Monday's trade at Rs 774.35, down 4.17 per cent on the BSE. The stock opened marginally lower at Rs 809.50 against previous close price of Rs 808.05. The shares touched an intraday high and low of Rs 809.50 and Rs 769.70, respectively.

Axis Bank

Shares of private sector lender Axis Bank was also among top five laggards on the BSE. Axis Bank share price closed 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 685.50 on the BSE, against previous close price of Rs 713.55.

