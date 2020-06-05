Stocks in news: SBI, Exide, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, L&T, Ashok Leyland, Powergrid, Jyothi Labs, NIIT and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are State Bank of India, L&T, Jyothi Labs, Exide Industries, Saregama, Alkem Laboratories, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Gas among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

- On Thursday, Sensex closed 128 points lower at 33,980 and Nifty ended 32 points lower to 10,029

- On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 2,905 crore , while DIIs sold off Rs 847 crore worth in equities on Thursday.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 10,095; Bharti Airtel, Infratel top gainers

Bharti Airtel: The telcom major has clarified that it works with digital and OTT platforms from time-to-time, but has no other activity to report. The statement came in response to an agency report which claimed Seattle-based retail giant Amazon is planning to buy stake in the Indian telecom major.

Powergrid: Telecom Department has asked the company to pay Rs 13,614 cr on account of licence fee for FY07-10, which includes licence fee, interest, penalty & interest on penalty.

Safari Industries: The company reported a 22% rise in profit at Rs 4.68 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 3.81 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 1.62% (YoY) to Rs 145.08 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 142.77 crore in a year-ago period.

Lupin: The company in collaboration with and Mylan has received European marketing authorization for Nepexto, Biosimilar Etanercept

Ashok Leyland: The company has launched its range of Modular Trucks, AVTR, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The centralized marketing authorization applies to all member countries of the European Union.

Tourism Finance Corporation: The company reported a 52% drop in profit at Rs 12.17 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 25.52 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 21.01% (YoY) to Rs 54.43 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 68.91 crore in a year-ago period.

NIIT: The company reported a 97% drop in profit at Rs 0.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 23 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 13.82% (YoY) to Rs 211 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 219 crore in a year-ago period.

Q4 earnings today: State Bank of India, L&T, Jyothi Labs, Exide Industries, Saregama, Alkem Laboratories, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Gas, Aditya Birla Capital, Cheviot, HFCL, Infibeam, Kirloskar Brothers, Timken, Suven Life Sciences, Sumitomo Chemical among others will report their March quarterly results today.