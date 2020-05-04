Stocks in news: RIL, Tech Mahindra, HUL, ICICI Lombard, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

- On Thursday, BSE Sensex ended 997 points higher at 33,717 and NSE Nifty climbed 306 points to 9,859

- The currency benchmark rupee settled at 75.12 per dollar as compared to its last close of 75.68 per US dollar.

- Financial markets remained closed on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day

- India has reported a total of 2,644 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of total coronavirus cases to 39,980, including 10,632 recoveries and 1,301 deaths.

- USFDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.

- Government has announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till 17 May, 2020.

- March eight core industries growth came in at a fall of 6.5% as compared to 7.1% on a monthly basis.

Sun Pharma: Company announced that one of its employees at Halol plant in Gujarat informed on April 30 that he has tested positive for COVID19.

RBL Bank: Lender board has appointed Deepak Kumar as the Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a period of two years.

Asian Paints: The company announced its foray into the hand sanitizer category with the launch of the Viroprotek range of hand and surface sanitizers.

IDFC First Bank: Lender board has approved raising Rs 2,000 cr through preferential basis.

Blue Star: The company plans to raise Rs 300 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

PNB Housing: Rating firm CRISIL has revised the company's outlook to negative from stable.

Escorts: Total sales in April 2020 came down 86% at 705 units, as compared to 5,264 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Where exports fell 66.9% to 92 units, domestic sales fell 87.7% to 613 in April, 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company auto sales stood at 733 units in the export market, while its total domestic sales stood at zero units compared to 41,603 units on a yearly basis. Company total sales for tractors fell by 83% yoy to 4,772 units.

Maruti Suzuki: Company informed the exchanges that it saw zero sales in the domestic market in the month of April as all production was closed.

Mahindra Logistics: Company's board has approved borrowing upto Rs 250 crore.

Zydus Cadila: Company has received tentative approval from USFDA for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.

NHPC: Company board plans to consider borrowing upto Rs 2,000 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services: CARE reaffirms Commercial Paper Programme rating worth Rs Rs 6,350 crore of company to CARE A1+ (A One Plus). The rating firm has also re-affirmed convertible Debentures Programme of Rs 284 crores to CARE AA- (Double A Minus).

Polycab India: The company announced it has signed an agreement with Trafigura Pte, Singapore to acquire 50% stake in Ryker Base Private, thereby terminating the existing joint venture (JV). The purchase consideration is likely to be around US $ 4 Million (Rs 300 million), the filing added.

Reliance Industries Q4: The company reported 0.59% fall(YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 39,354 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 39,588 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 5.7% (YoY) to Rs 6,25,601 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,91,480 crore in the same period last financial year. Company has said it is set to achieve net zero debt status ahead of its own aggressive timeline. Company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share. Conglomerate's board has also approved rights issues for up to Rs 53,125 cr at Rs 1,257 per share.

In another update, Competition Commission of India has approved a proposed combination between BP Global Investments & Reliance BP Mobility.

Tech Mahindra Q4: IT major's net profit stood at Rs 803.9 cr, dropping 29% as against Rs 1132.5 crore on a yearly basis. Company's total income rose 7.9% yearly to Rs 9775 crore as compared to Rs 9059 crore. Company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Hindustan Unilever Q4: The company has reported 3.63% drop in its net profit of Rs 1,515 crore in March 2020 as against Rs 1,572 crore in March FY 2019. Its total income fell 8.13% to Rs 9,475 crore during the period ended March 31, 2020 as compared to Rs 10,314 crore during the period ended March 31, 2019. Company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per share.

Apollo Pipes Q4: Company's reported 16.6% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.18 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 5.30 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 4.75% (YoY) to Rs 96 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 92 crore in the same period last financial year.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q4: The company reported 23.8% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 281 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 227 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 12% (YoY) to Rs 2,850 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,543 crore in the same period last financial year.

AU Small Finance Bank Q4: The company reported 3.4% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 118 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 35% (YoY) to Rs 1,366 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,007 crore in the same period last financial year.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company's board plans to announce Q4, FY20 results, dividend on May 9, 2020.

Adani Green Energy: Company board plans to approve Q4, FY20 results on May 4, 2020.

ICICI Bank: Company board plans to announce Q4, FY2020 results on May 9, 2020.

Marico: Company board plans to consider Q4, FY20 results on May 4, 2020.