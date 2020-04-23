Stocks in news: Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motor and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Amal, Network 18, TV 18 Broadcast and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

-On Wednesday, BSE Sensex closed 742 points higher at 31,379 and NSE Nifty ended 205 points higher at 9,187.

- Rupee ended stronger at 76.67 per dollar as compared to the last closing value of 76.84 on Wednesday.

- The number of reported in India rose to 20,447 cases including 652 deaths and 3,959 recoveries

-On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 1,326 cr and DIIs bought Rs 863.2 cr in equities on Wednesday

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Company said rating firm India Ratings has affirmed company's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA', with 'Stable' outlook.

TVS Motor Company: The company board plans to consider and approve the issuance of listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on 28 April, 2020.

Syngene International: The company board plans to consider and approve the audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 on May 12, 2020.

Biocon: Company board plans to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 on May 14, 2020.

Sundaram-Clayton: Company board plans to consider and approve the issuance of listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on 30 April, 2020.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: The company board has recommended dividend of Rs 3 per share.

HUL: Company board plans to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 on April 30, 2020

