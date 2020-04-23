Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 9,200; ZEE Ent, ONGC, Britannia, top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates on April 22, 2020: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday, backed by strong global cues. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex opened 50 points lower at 31,429 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 24 points to 9,211. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings from Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Amal, Network 18, TV 18 Broadcast and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

Worldwide market sentiments turned optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down. There 26.37 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.84 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

In India the number of active coronavirus cases reported has risen to 21,370 cases including 681 deaths and 4,370 recoveries

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

9.45 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 23

Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

9.35 AM: FII/ DII action on Wednesday

On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 1,326 cr and DIIs bought Rs 863.2 cr in equities on Wednesday

9.30 AM: Global markets in green as oil rebounds

US stocks bounced on Wednesday, recovering from losses of a two-session slide as US oil prices rallied following a volatile session. Better-than-expected US corporate earnings and promise of more US government aid kept market sentiment positive. However, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 23248, down 108 points or 0.46%.

Brent Crude traded at $20.67 per barrel, up 1.47%.

Asian stocks edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, as investors took some comfort from earnings reports and signs the coronavirus outbreak is easing, with oil prices rebounding.

9.25 AM: Opening bell

Indices erased gains and opened flat to positive bias today, amid bearishness in SGX Nifty that traded down 31.80 points at 9,156.50. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex opened 50 points lower at 31,429 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 24 points to 9,211

9.15 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Amal, Network 18, TV 18 Broadcast and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

9.10 AM: Pre -open session

Sensex has opened 265 points higher today at 31,6464and NSE Nifty rose 45 points to 9,232.

9.05 AM: Rupee closing on Wednesday

Rupee ended stronger at 76.67 per dollar as compared to the last closing value of 76.84 on Wednesday.

9.00 AM: Coronavirus Toll

8.50 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, backed by strong global cues. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down.

8.40 AM: Wednesday's Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Wednesday, followng positive trend from overseas amid heavy buying in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Nestle and Maruti. BSE Sensex closed 742 points higher 31,379 and NSE Nifty ended 205 points higher at 9,187.

Share Market Update: Sensex ends 742 points higher, Nifty at 9,187; Zee Ent, RIL, Asian Paints top performers