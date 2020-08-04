Stocks in news: Yes Bank, Jubilant Life, Exide, Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer, Apollo Pipes, Geojit Financial, Eris Lifesciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 10,945; BPCL, Tata Motors, Titan top gainers

Yes Bank: Lender said Moody's Investors Service has upgraded it's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1 and changed its outlook to stable from positive. This was oon back of bank's equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics, has launched remdesivir for injection under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg

Infosys: The IT major has received an order from Bahrain Bank for transaction banking operations.

Bank of India: The lender has deferred the capital raising plan to the next board meeting.

KEC International: Company has secured new orders of Rs 1,192 crore across its various businesses, viz, transmission & distribution, urban infra, civil and cables.

Indian Overseas Bank: Company said Rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed its ratings on the its bonds and deposit program.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank's net profit in Q1FY21 fell 69.2% to Rs 6.1 crore from Rs 19.8 crore while net interest income fell 12.3% to Rs 79 crore from Rs 90.1 crore, YoY.

BSE: Company's profit in fell to Rs 32.34 crore in Q1FY21 as against Rs 34.36 crore in Q1 FY20 while total income stood at Rs 138.08 crore as against Rs 142.35 crore, YoY.

Sagar Cements: Company said India Ratings and Research has affirmed credit rating for its bank facilities, as 'IND A-', with a stable outlook.

Exide Industries: Company reported a net loss of Rs 13.5 crore in Q1FY21 YoY as against a profit of Rs 161.6 crore, last year corresponding quarter. Revenue fell 31.1% to Rs 2,526 crore as againt Rs 3,664.2 crore, in same quarter last year.

Earnings Today: Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Century Enka, Apollo Pipes, Dixon Technologies, Astral Poly Technik, Eris Lifesciences, Geojit Financial Services, Hikal, Jindal Saw, Taj GVK, among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings today.