Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 10,945; BPCL, Tata Motors, Titan top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 4: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid mixed global equities. Reversing from declines for four straight sessions, S&P BSE Sensex traded 235 points higher at 37,174 and NSE Nifty 50 gained 69 points to 10,967. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Godrej Consumer, Tata Consumer, Apollo Pipes, Geojit Financial, Eris Lifesciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. The June quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 18 AM: Opening session

9. 00 AM: Stocks in news

Yes Bank, Jubilant Life, Exide, Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

8. 50 AM: Technical indicators

As per technical indicators, psychological support point-11,000 mark has been broken with Nifty closing below the same. In case of breakdown, the index will find next support around its 200-day SMA, which is now placed at around 10,860 level, said Reliance Smart Money today. For the week ahead, investors will keep an eye on RBI policy, macro data, US-China tensions and coronavirus cases which will set trends for the benchmark indices.

Earnings Today: Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Century Enka, Apollo Pipes, Dixon Technologies, Astral Poly Technik, Eris Lifesciences, Geojit Financial Services, Hikal, Jindal Saw, Taj GVK, among others will report Q1 FY21 earnings today.Domestic equity benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - slipped into bearish territory on Monday and ended over 1.6% lower each, tracking weak Asian peers and selling in index heavyweights. Extending decline for the fourth straight session, S&P BSE Sensex ended 667 points lower at 36,939 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 173 points to 10,899.