How 8 small-cap stocks generated several crores in 4 years

An analysis of market data revealed that at least eight small-cap stocks have delivered exceptional results in the last four years, proving their wealth-generating potential. From select renewable energy to industrial manufacturing, certain small-cap stocks have advanced more than 10,000% since January 2021.

With a gain of 1,07,018%, Diamond Power Infrastructure emerged as the top gainer in the list. Shares of the company soared to Rs 154.25 on January 1, 2025 from Rs 0.14 on January 1, 2021. The rise indicates that an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock would have grown to Rs 10.71 crore till date.

Diamond Power Infrastructure reported a standalone gross sales of Rs 343.37 crore in FY24 against Rs 15.46 crore a year ago. On the other hand, profit after tax of the company increased to Rs 17.03 crore against a loss of Rs 42.88 crore a year ago.

Waaree Renewable Technologies is next on the list. The scrip advanced 51,433% to Rs 1,409.95 from Rs 2.74 during the same period.

Integrated Industries, Sejal Glass, Trishakti Industries, NIBE, Lloyds Metals & Energy and Polo Queen Industrial & Fintech also gained 329 times, 145 times, 124 times, 112 times, 105 times and 104 times, respectively, during the same period. Before going ahead here is a disclaimer that the stocks mentioned in the article is for information purpose only.

Asked which sector may deliver strong return to investors in the new year? Achin Goel, Vice-President, Bonanza Portfolio said, “In 2025, sectors likely to deliver strong returns include real estate, driven by government initiatives in affordable housing and urbanisation, alongside favourable interest rates; the power sector, benefiting from growth in renewable energy supported by government targets and rising electricity demand; infrastructure, bolstered by a $1.4 trillion investment plan that enhances construction opportunities and improves supply chains; and banking, which may see improved asset quality and increased lending activity boosting profitability.”

“While these sectors show promise, investors should remain vigilant and maintain diversified portfolios to navigate potential economic fluctuations,” Goel said. On the other hand, Ajay Garg, Director & CEO, SMC Global Securities believes that sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, and infrastructure can deliver superlative returns in 2025.

