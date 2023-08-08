scorecardresearch
IRFC, BHEL, HUDCO, Vedanta shares gain amid high volumes; Gland Pharma stock leads NSE turnover chart

HUDCO shares climbed 8 per cent to Rs 69.80, as 2,54,10,473 shares worth Rs 174 crore changed hands. Shares of Suzlon Energy added 1.07 per cent to Rs 18.85.

SUMMARY
  • REC, SBI, PFC and Hero MotoCorp saw high turnovers on NSE
  • Jaiprakash Power, Zomato, Reliance Power fell amid high volumes.
  • IRFC topped the volume chart on NSE. It was up 2.11 per cent.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), BHEL, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and HUDCO were among stocks that surged up to 8 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid high volumes on NSE.

IRFC topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock was up 2.11 per cent at Rs 50.80, as 13,47,00,329 shares worth Rs 680 crore changed hands on the counter by 10.20 am.

Vodafone Idea shares advanced 0.60 per cent to Rs 8.40. A total of 11,58,98,601 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 97 crore changed hands so far.

HUDCO shares climbed 8 per cent to Rs 69.80, as 2,54,10,473 shares worth Rs 174 crore changed hands. Shares of Suzlon Energy added 1.07 per cent to Rs 18.85. A total of 2,60,74,284 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 49 crore changed hands.

REC Ltd, BHEL, PFC, Vedanta and Bank of Maharashtra gained 2-3 per cent amid heavy volumes. Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Zomato, Reliance Power shares fell up to 2 per cent amid high volumes.

In turnover terms as well, Gland Pharma led the chart. It saw a turnover of Rs 766 crore, as a 15 per cent drop in Q1 net profit at Rs 194 crore came in better than Street expectations.

It was followed by IRFC. Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 694 crore while Dixon Technologies saw Rs 485 crore in turnover. Zomato, REC, SBI, PFC and Hero MotoCorp were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Tuesday's

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
