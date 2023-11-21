ONGC, Coal India, Gujarat Pipavav, Sun TV, Senco Gold & Tide Water Oil shares to turn ex-dividend today

A total of 12 BSE-listed stocks including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), Coal India Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd and Gillette India will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. EID Parry Ltd, RMC Switchgears Ltd, Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd and EPL Ltd are some other shares that will turn ex-dividend today on BSE.

Shares of Coal India will turn ex-dividend today. The state-run coal producer had announced an interim dividend of Rs 15.25 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Coal India shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Coal India with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on December 9.

ONGC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on December 10. JM Financial recently maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs 225, calling ONGC a strong dividend play story.

In the case of Gillette India, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 50 per share. The actual dividend will be paid on December 28. In a recent note, YES Securities said s. Gillette India has also shown healthy growth in dividends over the years. Last fiscal, the Gillette management thought it was prudent to not continue to keep growing the dividend and took a pause. "But even then, the payout remains healthy," it noted.

Sun TV Network shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on December 12. Tide Water Oil shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share and the dividend would be paid on December 11.

EID Parry Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Gujarat Pipavav Port (Rs 3.60 per share), EPL (Rs 2.15 per share), Talbros Engineering (Rs 1 per share), Senco Gold (Re 1 per share), National Peroxide (Re 1 per share) and RMC Switchgears (Re 0.20 per share) are among stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

A couple of companies such as Poddar Housing and Development Ltd, SecUR Credentials Ltd, Ushdev International Ltd, Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd and CLIO Infotech Ltd, among others, will have quarterly results today.

