Profitable after 4 years of losses: These 22 companies are now creating wealth on D-Street

A cohort of select companies has been buzzing on Dalal Street for two reasons. First, these companies turned profitable in FY23 after four years of consecutive losses. Secondly, shares of these companies have rewarded handsomely to investors in just four months, starting from April 1. Companies that have rallied over 50 per cent in the current financial year have been considered for this article.

With a 287 per cent rally, WS Industries (India) is the top gainer in the list. Its scrip jumped to Rs 128.50 on July 31 from Rs 33.22 on March 31. The infrastructure and electrical project handling company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 19.64 crore in FY23 against a loss of Rs 59.42 crore in FY22. It reported losses of Rs 8.38 crore in FY21, Rs 60.76 crore in FY20 and Rs 224.21 crore in FY19.

It was followed by Integrated Technologies and Gayatri Sugars. Shares of these companies have rallied more than 200 per cent in the last four months. Where Integrated Technologies posted a profit of Rs 1.36 crore in FY23 against a series of losses in the past four years, Gayatri Sugars posted a profit of Rs 34.32 crore in FY23 against losses of between Rs 8 crore and Rs 28 crore in the last four years.

Peninsula Land, Titagarh Railsystems, Howard Hotels, J Taparia Projects, Alfa Transformers, Asian Petroproducts & Exports also turned around in terms of profit in FY23 after struggling in the last few years. Shares of these companies have more than doubled investors’ wealth in the last four months till July 31.

Auto major Tata Motors, which also turned profitable in FY23, is on the list too. The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,414.29 crore in FY23 against losses of Rs 11,441.47 crore in FY22 and Rs 13,451.39 in FY21. It also reported losses of Rs 12,070.85 crore in FY20 and Rs 28,826.23 crore in FY19. Shares of Tata Motors have rallied 53 per cent so far this fiscal year.

Walchandnagar Industries (up 94 per cent), Bartronics India (93 per cent), IB Infotech Enterprises (up 93 per cent), Shalimar Wires Industries (up 82 per cent), Pulsar International (up 79 per cent), Bilcare (up 78 per cent), Oil Country Tubular (up 72 per cent), Roselabs Finance (up 70 per cent), Starlog Enterprises (up 62 per cent), Vision Cinemas (up 61 per cent), Zodiac Clothing Company (up 53 per cent) and Arihant Foundations & Housing (up 51 per cent) were the other major gainers. These companies also witnessed profit for the first time in FY23 after four consecutive years of losses.

