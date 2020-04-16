Stocks in news: TCS, Wipro, IPCA Labs, JSW Energy and more

Key Highlights:

- The number of COVID2019 cases in India crossed 11,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

- On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,358.66 crore equities, while DII's offloaded Rs 1,097.86 crore

- India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.8 billion in March from $11 billion a year-ago. Exports and imports fell by 34.6%, 28.7%, on a yearly basis.

- While Sensex closed 310 points lower at 30,379, NSE Nifty ended 68 points lower to 8,925

- Rupee ended at day's low of 76.45 per dollar on Wednesday

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting cues with start of March quarter earning season.

TCS: The IT major will be reporting Q4 earning figures today.

IPCA Laboratories: Bloomberg reported that IPCA Lab will soon start exporting hydroxychloroquine to the U.S.

Wipro: On the YOY basis, Wipro reported a 6% decline in profit at Rs 2,345.20 crore in March 2020 from Rs 2,493.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 4.7% at Rs 15,711 crore from Rs 15,006 crore in the year-ago period. Wipro has decided not to give revenue guidance for the June quarter due to uncertainties.

JSW Energy: Company said Brickwork Ratings India Pvt. Ltd (Brickwork) has reaffirmed its ratings of 'BWR A1+' on Commercial Papers of the company.

Bajaj Auto: The company has decided to go for a pay reduction till the May 3, CNBC reported. Sources at Bajaj Auto suggested that the company is not looking at laying off employees for the moment.

Care Ratings: The company announced that it has appointed Ajay Mahajan as the MD & CEO of the company for 5 years commencing from April 15,2020.

Man Industries India: Company has started partial production at its plants and the full-fledged operation will be resumed from the next week as allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

