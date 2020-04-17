Stocks in news: TCS, Emami, United Spirits, Cadila Healthcare and more

Key Highlights

-On Thursday, Sensex closed 222 points higher at 30,602 and Nifty ended 67 points in the green at 8,992.

-Rupee slipped further to end at a record low of 76.86 against the dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,920.36 cr while DIIs bought Rs 1,321.44 cr worth of equities on Wednesday

-As per media reports, Government is working on next set of relief measures

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

TCS: The IT major reported a 2.8%YOY rise in its net profit at Rs 32,340 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. The company posted 7.1% growth in revenue at Rs 1.57 lakh crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in FY19.

Emami: The company has launched BoroPlus Advanced Anti-Germ Hand Sanitizer to cater the increased consumer demands during the Covid 19 outbreak.

United Spirits: HipBar has issued Compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to its promoter group for Rs 3 cro. Company's equity in HipBar consequent to the aforesaid CCPS issuance is expected to be in the range of 2.4% to 3.4%, the filing added.

Cadila Healthcare: The pharma major has announced sale of 2% stakeholding in its subsidiary, Windlas Healthcare Private Limited. The filing said the company board has approved and signed the Definitive Agreement for sale of 9,44,233 equity shares of Rs. 10each fully paid-up, representing 2% of the total paid-up share capital of Windlas Healthcare.

Oberoi Realty: The company has announced early payment of NCDs. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Incline Realty has prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 1 cr each, aggregating to Rs 125 cr (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Five Crore only), and its interest payment. The scheduled date of repayment was 23rd April 2020, as per the filing.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises: CoSara Diagnostics Private Limited, a Joint Venture of a subsidiary of the company has started the import and marketing of Test kits of COVID-19 in India based upon license granted by CDSCO.

