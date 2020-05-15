Stocks in news: Biocon, Tata Consumer, Escorts, Cipla, L&T Tech, M&M Financial, Manappuram Finance and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 180 points, Nifty at 9,128; Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, Maruti top losers

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-Yesterday, Sensex closed 885 points lower at 31,122 and Nifty fell 240 points at 9,142.

-On the currency front, Rupee closed lower at 75.56 per dollar as against the previous close of 75.47 per US dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,152.52 crore while DIIs bought Rs 802.36 crore worth in equities yesterday

-SEBI announced that stock exchanges are not to take penal action for not meeting minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms till August 2020

Biocon Q4: The company reported 15% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 243 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 210 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 22% (YoY) to Rs 2927 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2934 crore in the same period last financial year.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4: The company reported 15% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 243 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 210 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 22% (YoY) to Rs 2927 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2934 crore in the same period last financial year.

Indiabulls Real Estate Q4: The company reported 201% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 109 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 108 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 92% (YoY) to Rs 151 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2040 crore in the same period last financial year.

Indian Energy Exchange Q4: The company reported 17% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.61 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 37.85 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 17.34% (YoY) to Rs 79.59 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 67.83 crore in the same period last financial year.

Zensar Technologies Q4: The company reported 75% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 69 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 39 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 2.48% (YoY) to Rs 1033 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1060 crore in the same period last financial year.

Oracle Financial Services Software Q4: The company reported 17% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to of Rs 269 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 326 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 1.92% (YoY) to Rs 1300 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1276 crore in the same period last financial year.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Q4: The company reported 79% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.57 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 5.32 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 11.6% (YoY) to Rs 83 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 74 crore in the same period last financial year.

Manappuram Finance Q4: The company reported 43% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 394 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 274 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 38% (YoY) to Rs 1618 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1166 crore in the same period last financial year.

Tata Consumer Products Q4: The company reported loss of Rs 72 crore (YoY) during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 57 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 35.5% (YoY) to Rs 2405 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1775 crore in the same period last financial year. Company board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.70 per share.

Unichem Labs: The company has received an Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for API unit at Roha.

Ircon International: The company has signed a MoU with RZD International LLC, a subsidiary of state-owned Russian Railways to explore opportunities for joint development of railways and other infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Escorts Q4: The company reported 9.6% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 127 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 116 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 16% (YoY) to Rs 1385 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1649 crore in the same period last financial year.

AAVAS Financiers Q4: The company reported 9.9% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 54 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income climbed 14% (YoY) to Rs 235 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 205 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q4 Earnings:

-Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Nippon Life India Asset Management will be reporting Q4 results today

-Biocon, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Energy Exchange, Escorts, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oracle Financial Services, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Manappuram Finance, T.V. Today Network, Zensar Technologies, Accelya Solutions and AAVAS Financiers reported their quarterly earnings yesterday.

Latest result date announcements:

NESCO : May 19, 2020

JK Lakshmi Cement : May 20, 2020

UltraTech Cement : May 20, 2020

Essel Propack : May 22, 2020

Neuland Laboratories: May 22, 2020

Indraprastha Medical Corporation : May 23, 2020

Deepak Nitrite: May 26, 2020