Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 180 points, Nifty at 9,128; Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, Maruti top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty erased pre open session gains and fell back to red territory by the opening bell on Friday, led by weak global cues. Sensex opened 180 points lower to 30,930, while Nifty traded 53 points lower at 9,098. On Thursday, Sensex closed 885 points lower at 31,122 and Nifty fell by 240 points lower at 9,142. Globally market traded in red on Friday, as fears of a second wave of infections overshadowed prospects of re-opening economy. Besides this, remarks from President Donald Trump, threatening to cut off relations with China, also kept markets pessimistic. In domestic grounds, investors kept trades cautiously amid the spiking number of COVID-19 cases. Companies set to announce their earnings are Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.58 AM: Global market turn positive

Asian markets followed Wall Street closing and traded in green today as investors banked on hopes of more economic stimulus and turned optimistic about the re-opening of economies from coronavirus lockdowns.

Where Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait Times and Taiwan were trading in green, SGX Nifty and Kospi traded in red.

US indices closed higher on Thursday over recovery hopes that offset the virus induced fears and remarks by Trump on US-China trade relations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.62%, the S&P 500 gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91%.

9.43 AM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman third media briefing on stimulus likely today

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to hold a third media briefing on Friday to announce more measures as a part of Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus announced by PM Modi earlier this week. She has already unveiled measures for MSMEs, real estate, individuals, agriculture, discoms, among other vulnerable segments of the economy

9. 31 AM: Trump threatens to cut off the whole relationship with China

Remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade also kept markets pessimistic. Trump threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the world that has killed nearly 300,000 people globally, including over 80,000 in America. "There are many things we could do. We could cut off the whole relationship," Trump told Fox Business News in an interview.

9.23 AM: Opening bell

9.18 AM: Coronavirus toll

Wordwide, there are 4,525,420 confirmed cases and 303,372 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 81,997 on Friday, including 51,379 active cases, 27,969 discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,649 deaths.

9. 10 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 15

Biocon, Tata Consumer, Escorts, Cipla, L&T Tech, M&M Financial, Manappuram Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9.00 AM:Pre open session today

Domestic market indices Sensex and Nifty climbed higher today at the pre open session, led by SGX Nifty. Sensex climbed 200 points higher to 31,345, while Nifty rose 52 points higher at 9,195

8. 50 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,152.52 crore while DIIs bought Rs 802.36 crore worth in equities yesterday

8. 40 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Rupee closed lower at 75.56 per dollar as against the previous close of 75.47 per US dollar

8. 30 AM: Earnings Today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Cipla, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings

8. 20 AM: SGX Nifty trades higher

SGX Nifty traded 25 points higher at 9,142 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

8. 00 AM: : Closing bell

On Thursday, Sensex closed 885 points lower at 31,122 and Nifty fell by 240 points lower at 9,142.

