Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Tata Coffee, Astec Lifesciences, Rallis, YES Bank, Persistent Systems and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Adani Ports, Astec Lifesciences, Rallis India, NIIT Technologies, Tata Coffee have reported their Q4 figures. Meanwhile, YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints, TCI Developers, DG Content will be reporting their quarterly results today.

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,059 crore and DII's offloaded Rs 995 crore worth of equities on Tuesday

- Yesterday, Sensex ended 261 points lower at 31,453 and Nifty fell 87 points to end at 9,205.

- Rupee ended higher at 75.62 per dollar on Tuesday as against Monday's close of 75.71 against the US dollar

Tata Coffee Q4: The company reported 6 % drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 10.49 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 12% (YoY) to Rs 523 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 464 crore in the same period last financial year.

Persistent Systems Q4: The company reported 0.77% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 83 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 84 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 11% (YoY) to Rs 955 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 860 crore in the same period last financial year.

Adani Ports Q4: The company reported 74 % drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 334 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 1,285 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income fell 5% (YoY) to Rs 2,921 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,083 crore in the same period last financial year.

NIIT Technologies Q4: The company reported 7.68 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 105.5 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 15.51% (YoY) to Rs 1,131 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 979 crore in the same period last financial year. Company board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share. Company also plans to change its name as Coforge Limited.

Rallis India Q4: The company reported 57% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.65 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 1.5 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 1.5% (YoY) to Rs 355 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 350 crore in the same period last financial year. Company board has approved dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for 2019-20.

Astec Lifesciences Q4: The company reported 145% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 12.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 33% (YoY) to Rs 185 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 139 crore in the same period last financial year. Company board has approved a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Wipro: The company has signed a MoU with Maharashtra government, under which it will repurpose one of its IT campuses in Pune to a 450-bed COVID-19 hospital in four weeks and hand it over to the state government by May 30.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Company said board plans to consider signing Memorandum of understanding with Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt, to incorporate a new joint venture company for mining operations.

SBI Cards And Payment Services: Company board plans to consider Q4, FY2020 results, interim dividend on May 8, 2020.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Company board plans to approve Q4, FY2020 results on May 21, 2020.

Bajaj Finance: Company board plans to announce Q4, FY2020 results on May 19, 2020.

Bajaj Auto: Company board plans to announce Q4, FY2020 results on May 20, 2020.

