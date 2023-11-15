Stocks in news: Adani Energy, IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems, and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Monday. Sensex fell 326 points to end the session at 64,933 and Nifty lost 82 points to settle at 19.443.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Energy Solutions

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission, are in focus today as its distribution arm of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited will buy back $360 million (around Rs 3,000 crore) worth bonds.

HCL Technologies

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has announced the appointment of Sonia Eland as executive vice president and country manager for its Australia and New Zealand operations with effect from April 1, 2024.

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) will rejig its MSCI Standard Index on November 15. IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy, Persistent Systems and One97 Communications' are expected to be included into the much-tracked index.

ASK Automotive

The auto ancillary company will list its shares on the bourses on November 15. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 282 per share. The allotment of shares was carried out on November 10.

IDFC FIRST Bank

The bank has won an in-principle approval from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company into and with IDFC FIRST Bank.

Biocon

Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received nod from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, for marketing YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept. Yesafili, an ophthalmology product, is used in the treatment of neovascular (wet AMD), and age-related macular degeneration.

GMM Pfaudler

Promoters of the firm, the Patel family, will purchase a 1 percent stake, equivalent to 4.49 lakh equity shares, in GMM Pfaudler from Pfaudler Inc at Rs 1,700 per share, according to reports. The acquisition of a 1 percent stake is through inter-se promoter transfer.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The railway firm has received a letter of acceptance for construction work, supply of stone ballast, track linking, and side drain retaining in Dharakoh Maramjhiri section in connection with the third line, from the Central Railway. The project cost is Rs 311.18 crore.

