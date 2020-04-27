Stocks in news: Mindtree, JK Paper, ICICI Prudential, Future Lifestyle, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.

- The total number of cases in India has reached 26,917 as of April 26, 5:00 pm, including 826 deaths, 5,913 recoveries.

-Sensex ended 535 points lower at 31,327 and Nifty closed 159 points lower at 9,154 on Friday.

-Rupee the local currency slipped 40 paise to settle at 76.46 against US dollar on Friday.

-Angel Broking has temporarily suspended the trading in crude oil futures in order to ensure the interests of the customers are protected and they could be safeguarded from the on-going volatility.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in custody in Satara

Tata Steel: Company's board has approved issue of additional debt securities up to Rs 5,000 crore in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In another update, Tata Steel's UK arm, which owns the UK's largest steelworks in Port Talbot in Wales, is reportedly seeking an estimated GBP 500-million government financial package to survive through the coronavirus lockdown period

IRB Infrastructure Developers : Company board has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 cr via appropriate instruments in one or more tranches to fund ongoing & planned capex. Fund raising aimed at interim supporting for restarted operations & working capital requirement, as per the filing.

JK Paper: Company board plans to consider buyback on April 28, 2020.

Parmax Pharma: The company has signed Confidentiality Agreement with Cadila Healthcare Limited (the CHL), Ahmedabad for production of intermediates of 'Hydroxy chloroquine' on the basis of process and specifications provided by the CHL.

Bank of Baroda: Lender's board has approved raising of additional capital fund up to Rs 13,500 crore, comprising of Rs 9,000 crore by way of Common Equity Capital by various modes including QIP in suitable stages and Rs 4,500 crore by way of Additional Tier I / Tier II capital instruments.

BEML: Company has bagged orders worth Rs 398 crore from Coal India Limited (CIL), for supply of 7 Nos of 150-T Dumpers and 8 Nos of 190-T Dumpers under trial cum sale along with 8 years spare parts contract.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Company ssaid CRISIL has revised rating for its long term bank facilities rating to CRISIL A+/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Negative, short term bank facilities to CRISIL A1 from CRISIL A1+, non-convertible debentures rating to CRISIL A+/Stable from CRISIL AA-/Negative and commercial papers rating to CRISIL A1 from CRISIL A1+.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The company informed the exchanges that it has received approval for hand sanitizers production.

Manappuram Finance: Company's board plans to consider private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on April 27, 2020

Mahindra Logistics: Company's board plans to consider borrowing proposal on May 2, 2020

Natco Pharma: The pharma company has announced successful closure of inspection with an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pre-approval inspection conducted at its drug formulations facility in Kothur village, Telangana, India, during the period from 2nd March to 6th March, 2020.

ICICI Prudential Life Q4: Company registered 31.335 fall in net profit to Rs 179 crore in March quarter against a profit of Rs 261.37 crore a year ago period. Company's net premium income rose 4.17% in Q4FY20 to Rs 10,475 crore as compraed to Rs 10,056 in Q4 FY19.

Mindtree Q4: Company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 206.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March as against Rs 198.4 crore reported in a year ago period. Revenue for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,050.5 crore, up 11.5% on a y-o-y basis. Company board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Q4 Earnings today: Adani Power, Sasken, HDFC Life, Ambuja Cement, IndusInd Bank are the companies that will be reporting their March quarterly results today.